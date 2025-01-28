Syndacast at The 12th Hotel Revenue Summit at The Magani Hotel, Bali

Tom Nguyen Syndacast - PMG Hotels and Resorts - Booking.com Indonesia Tom Nguyen receiving a certificate of contribution.

BALI, INDONESIA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syndacast, Asia’s leading performance digital marketing agency for the hospitality sector, joined The 12th Hotel Revenue & Distribution Summit, held at The Magani Hotel in Bali as a sponsor. In collaboration with PMG Hotels & Resorts, the highly anticipated event brought together industry leaders, hoteliers, and marketing professionals to discuss innovative strategies for driving revenue in 2025 and beyond.

As a highlight and opening of the summit, Tom Nguyen, Managing Director of Syndacast, delivered a compelling session titled "From Click to Check-In: 2025’s Game-Changing Digital Media Trends for Hotels." In this insightful presentation, Tom Nguyen unveiled cutting-edge trends and actionable strategies for hoteliers to optimize direct booking revenue while reducing reliance on OTAs.

Key Takeaways from the Session:

- AI-Powered Personalization: Syndacast emphasizes the power of artificial intelligence in optimizing ad content and personalizing user experiences to increase conversion rates effectively.

- Google’s Performance Max for Travel Goals: Tom Nguyen introduced advanced campaign methods that leverage intent-based targeting and programmatic ads to achieve 20% higher conversion volumes.

- Loyalty Beyond Points: Creative loyalty strategies that go beyond traditional programs by offering member-exclusive perks, flexible point redemption, and deeper engagement with customers.

- Harnessing First-Party Data: Syndacast advocates leveraging hotel-owned data to create personalized marketing strategies and stronger direct revenue channels.

Tom Nguyen commented, “The hospitality industry is entering a transformative phase in 2025, with AI and first-party data redefining how hotels connect with guests. Direct bookings are more possible and more crucial than ever, and our innovative strategies are designed to empower hoteliers to build lasting relationships and drive sustainable growth.”

Syndacast’s sponsorship of the summit underscores its commitment to empowering the hospitality industry with advanced digital marketing solutions. With its proven track record of success since 2008, Syndacast continues to lead the way in helping hotels enhance their online presence and maximize profitability.

For more information about Syndacast and its innovative solutions, visit www.syndacast.com.

About Syndacast

Founded in 2008, Syndacast is a pioneering digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing for hotels. By focusing on meaningful clicks experience-based and intent-driven strategies, Syndacast ensures that every guest interaction leads to tangible results.

Legal Disclaimer:

