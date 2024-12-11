DebtBook Announces Partnership with MBIS to Enhance Sizing Feature in Debt Management Solution

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the government and nonprofit industries, is excited to announce a new partnership with MBIS, a trusted provider of municipal security market pricing data. This collaboration will enhance DebtBook’s Debt Management solution by integrating MBIS data into DebtBook’s Sizing feature, empowering treasury teams with live market pricing insights.With the MBIS integration, DebtBook users will now have seamless access to dynamic, live pricing data so that they can access accurate yield curves as part of their financial projections. This capability replaces the traditional, often time-consuming process of consulting various inconsistent data sources for yield curve data, which can quickly become outdated.“Access to accurate, up-to-the-minute market data is crucial for our customers as they analyze their debt portfolios and plan for the future,” said Tyler Traudt, Co-Founder and CEO of DebtBook. “The integration with MBIS provides our users with immediate access to the reliable information they need, enabling them to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions. We’re thrilled to bring this level of efficiency and precision to our customers.”"DebtBook and their team have been very collaborative and easy to work with, we are grateful for the partnership," said Tim Tatum, CEO of MBIS.Key benefits of the MBIS integration include:● Live Market Data: Real-time updates to yield curve data based on credit ratings and credit type, ensuring accuracy and relevance.● Improved Decision-Making: Elimination of reliance on third-party sources, empowering teams to act quickly and confidently.● Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlined access to pricing data within the DebtBook platform, saving time and reducing complexity for finance teams.The MBIS integration underscores DebtBook’s commitment to delivering innovative, purpose-built solutions for treasury and finance teams in government and nonprofit organizations.About DebtBook:DebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit DebtBook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.About MBIS:MBIS aggregates and delivers over 400,000 pre-trade bids wanted and offering daily, giving the largest set of data available today. The company was founded as a consortium of eleven municipal security trading firms who assembled to aggregate their market data. In 2022, MBIS became an independent entity headquartered in Aurora, IL.For more information, visit mbis.com and connect with them on LinkedIn.

