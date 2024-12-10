Marcia Wagner Appointed to American Benefits Council Board of Directors

Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of the The Wagner Law Group, Has Been Appointed to the American Benefits Council Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Marcia Wagner , the firm’s founder and Managing Director, has accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of the American Benefits Council . “I am proud to be a part of The American Benefits Council’s mission to positively impact the employee benefits industry, and am honored to have been chosen to serve on its Board of Directors,” says Ms. Wagner.The American Benefits Council is a Washington D.C.-based employee benefits public policy organization that advocates on behalf of employers that are dedicated to the achievement of industry-leading benefits programs designed to protect and encourage the health and financial well-being of their employees, retirees and families. The Council works closely with Congress, the White House and executive-branch agencies, as well as with the courts, to champion legislation, regulation and legal rulings favorable to its members’ needs, and to defend the employer-sponsored benefits system against proposals that would add burdens, liabilities and costs.The Council also engages in the international arena on behalf of multinational companies with respect to public policy initiatives and information-sharing of best practices, as well as to provide advocacy and benefits strategy and compliance assistance through its network of global partner organizations.The Council is committed to both broad-based policy advocacy and customized assistance to member companies. It serves as a technical resource on benefits issues for lawmakers, the media and other industry trade associations. The Council frequently forges alliances with other public policy organizations to develop and communicate collective business community positions on benefits proposals.The Wagner Law Group:Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 45 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

