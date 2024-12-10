Symposium on Cloud Computing and Intelligent Driving held at UM

MACAU, December 10 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC), and the Institute of Collaborative Innovation (ICI) of the University of Macau (UM), in collaboration with the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, organised the 4th Macao Symposium on Cloud Computing and Intelligent Driving (CCID). The symposium brought together nearly 100 renowned experts and scholars from China, the United States and Australia, as well as UM students and faculty. It aimed to provide a platform for promoting technological and academic exchange and innovation.

The three-day symposium was held at UM. It focused on cutting-edge areas such as high-performance computing, autonomous driving, large language models, and embodied artificial intelligence. Speaking at the event, Xu Cheng-Zhong, general chair of the CCID Organization Committee, dean of FST and chair professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science at UM, emphasised that under the new trends of global technological development, the innovative applications of computing technology, big data, and smart technology will have a profound impact on various industries. He expressed hope that the symposium would serve as a bridge for scholars to have in-depth exchanges and share their research results, thus further accelerating the transformation of research results into industrial applications.

The symposium featured several world-renowned professors of computer science as keynote speakers, including Rajkumar Buyya, Distinguished Professor at the University of Melbourne; Sun Xian-He, Distinguished Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology; and Yang Ruigang, Distinguished Professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. They gave insightful presentations on their respective areas of expertise, and led participants to explore the direction of technological development. The symposium was supported by industry partner Alibaba Cloud.

Students and faculty from FST, SKL-IOTSC, and ICI actively engaged in the symposium. The event not only deepened the students’ understanding of the latest developments in high-performance computing, big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, but also laid the foundation for their future research.