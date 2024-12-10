IAM organises pop-up events on the streets to promote information about environmental hygiene

MACAU, December 10 - In order to enhance the public’s awareness of environmental hygiene, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently organised a total of 20 promotional pop-up events on the streets including pop-up street dances, booth games and interactive photo-taking and check-in spots in various busy areas to promote the “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” service and the information about environmental hygiene such as proper garbage disposal, reinforcing Macao’s image as a clean and beautiful city among tourists.

The events were held in the Company of Jesus Square near Ruins of St. Paul’s, St. Dominic’s Square, Largo dos Bombeiros, Taipa and Feira do Carmo, Taipa. During the events, pop-up street dancers shuttled through the busy urban areas, incorporating the messages of keeping the cleanliness of Macao, proper use of garbage collection facilities, etc. into the dance performances. With delightful dance moves and energetic music, they conveyed the importance of maintaining environmental hygiene to the spectators. KABO, the mascot of Macao City Clean-up Campaign, was also there to interact and take check-in photos with the people on site. A variety of environmental hygiene-themed photo frames were also provided to add fun to the experience and encourage tourists to share the photos on social media platforms so that more people know about Macao’s image as a clean and beautiful city.

In addition, mobile promotional booths were set up to introduce the functions of the “EasyGo Public Toilet Navigation” service and how to use it, in order to make it more convenient for tourists to locate the nearest public toilets. Through the booths aimed to raise awareness of proper garbage disposal, IAM staff introduced the types of garbage collection facilities in Macao to tourists and other members of the public for everyone to jointly maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the city.

Maintaining city cleanliness requires the participation of every member of the public including tourists. IAM will continue to commit to its environmental hygiene work and coordinate with the public to make Macao a cleaner and more beautiful city.