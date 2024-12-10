【Towards fully-electronic processing】 MGTO digitalizes tour guide card onto Macao One Account

MACAU, December 10 - Starting today (10 December), Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) adds the tour guide card digitally onto the professional card holder of Macao One Account for greater convenience of tourism professionals. The processing of tour guide card application and related formalities becomes fully electronic, in parallel with the city’s progress towards electronic administration.

Fully-electronic processing of tour guide card application and related services

On 1 January 2024, MGTO launched the tour guide card application and related services on Macao One Account. Tour guide card holder and new applicants can apply, renew or re-apply for the tour guide card, as well as update home address, phone/email contact, language options and so forth, through Macao One Account. In addition, MGTO and the Macao University of Tourism established a mutual data system this October. Applicants can apply for tour guide card and undergo related formalities on Macao One Account without submission of tour guide certificates. The entire process of applications has become electronic and does not require any actual visit of applicants to the Office.

Tour guide card goes digital

Starting today (10 December), MGTO adds the tour guide card digitally to the professional card holder on Macao One Account. Tour guides with valid tour guide card can log into their Macao One Account, opt for “card holder” and add their tour guide card in the professional category. Tour guide cards and related information can be checked on Macao One Account. The new addition steers electronic administration forward.

Tour guides can declare information with ease

Tour guides with valid tour guide card can access the tour guide service page on Macao One Account and declare the information of the travel agencies they currently work for. The declaration process is simple. The declared information comes into effect immediately without requirement of approval. Tour guides can conveniently update such information according to their work situation at any time.

MGTO is dedicated to optimizing its website and online services to streamline processing of various formalities for tourism businesses, while providing the city’s newest travel information for visitors. All are welcome to visit MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo) or the website for destination promotion: (www.macaotourism.gov.mo).