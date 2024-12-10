The “8th UNESCO UNITWIN Conference 2024: World Heritage as Resilience for Tourism Recovery” was successfully held

MACAU, December 10 - On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention, emphasising collaborative efforts in safeguarding heritage and promoting sustainable development, the 8th UNESCO UNITWIN Conference 2024, organised by the UNESCO UNITWIN Network “Culture, Tourism, Development” and the UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism in UNESCO Designated Sites, with valuable collaboration from the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne in France, Fudan University and Sun Yat-Sen University in Mainland China, along with the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), was successfully held in late November in the Zhuhai Campus of Sun Yat-Sen University. The conference, themed “World Heritage as Resilience for Tourism Recovery”, brought together scholars from around the globe to explore the role of World Heritage in fostering resilience, humanity, and innovation.

The Macao segment of the conference was held on 30 November, delegates conducted a field inspection of the Historic Centre of Macao, which is inscribed on the World Heritage List of UNESCO. This immersive experience allowed participants to explore the rich history and architectural significance of the area, gaining practical insights into how heritage can be a source of resilience and community strength. This reinforced the connection between theory and practice in heritage management. In the afternoon, delegates gathered for presentation and discussion sessions at the UTM Mong-Há Campus. Professor Zhang Chaozhi from Fudan University, UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism in UNESCO Designated Sites; Professor Maria Gravari-Barbas from University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, Coordinator of the UNITWIN network – UNESCO “Culture, Tourism, Development” attended the session. A welcome remark was delivered by UTM Acting-Rector Dr. Diamantina Rosário Coimbra.

The representative of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR government Ms. Cola Wong Sek Ieng, Senior Technician, shared the recent plans and development of revitalisation projects for the Macao community with the conference delegates. Chaired by the esteemed Professor Joseph Cheer from Western Sydney University, the plenary discussion featured valuable contributions from panelists Ms. Kylie Chim and Mr. Orson Wong, both recognised experts in local culture and heritage. They were joined by Dr. Gai Jorayev from UTM, who captivated the audience with their insights and perspectives. The discussion highlighted the unique cultural context of Macao and its contributions to sustainable tourism and heritage preservation. Attendees shared successful case studies and collaborative strategies to address contemporary challenges facing heritage sites, fostering a spirit of collaboration and knowledge exchange among attendees. Additionally, Professor Chin Ee Ong from UTM delivered a compelling keynote presentation with modern ideas in heritage studies.

Throughout the conference, there was a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary approaches to heritage conservation and sustainable tourism. The insights gained will inform future initiatives that leverage cultural resources to strengthen local communities. The organisers extend their gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions, and special thanks to the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute for their support of this event. As the conference concluded, there was a renewed commitment to continue the conversation on how world heritage can serve as a pillar of resilience for future generations.