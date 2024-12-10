Navigating the Future: US Pneumococcal Vaccine Market to Sail to US$ 6,511.79 Million by 2034 with a 2.3% CAGR

US Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

The prohibition of serious contamination such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream contamination are driving the US pneumococcal vaccine market.

Firms are partnering with local governments and non-governmental bodies to advance productive vaccines for prohibiting pneumonia.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US pneumococcal vaccine market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for the US pneumococcal vaccine is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 5,239.27 million in 2024, is poised to reach USD 6,511.79 million by 2034. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Pneumococcal vaccine is a vaccine to prohibit pneumococcus bacteria contamination. These bacteria are a prominent cause of ear contamination, strep throat contamination, grave pneumonia, meningitis, or blood contamination globally. These vaccines assist the body to generate antibodies that assist the body to protect against these bacteria. This vaccine is for injection into a muscle or beneath the skin. It is provided by a healthcare expert. A replica of Vaccine Information Statements will be provided prior to each vaccination. One should converse with the pediatrician in the context of the usage of this medicine in children. Growing public consciousness and the usage of FDA-consented licensed vaccines in the US contribute to the development of the vaccine, impacting the US pneumococcal vaccine market demand favorably. Growing public consciousness and the usage of FDA-consented licensed vaccines in the US contribute to the development of the vaccine, impacting the US pneumococcal vaccine market demand favorably.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The US pneumococcal vaccine market size is valued at USD 5,239.27 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 6,511.79 million by 2034.• The elevated existence of pneumococcal contamination fuels the need for pneumococcal vaccines in the US.• The market segmentation is primarily based on product type, vaccine type, and end use.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The US pneumococcal vaccine market is portrayed by competitiveness. The top market contenders, such as• Pfizer Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Sanofi• GlaxoSmithKline plc• CSL Behring• Serum Institute• Astellas Pharma US, Inc.• Johnson & Johnson• Novavax, Inc.• Vaxcyte, Inc.Also, they support strategic alliances to enhance research potential and drive invention. Here are some of the major market developments:• In March 2024, Vaxcyte, Inc. triumphantly recorded contenders in their trial while examining VAX-24, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) comprised of 24 valences that are examined amidst healthy babies.• In October 2023, Lonza and Vaxcyte, a US clinical-stage vaccine invention firm, augmented their alliances to escalate manufacturing facility Vaxcyte's pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) contenders. Additionally, the escalating pneumococcal vaccinated population supplementally eases the market.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: The growing demand for pneumococcal vaccines is pushing notable growth in the US market due to several elements such as growing consciousness of vaccine advantages, growing existence of respiratory illnesses, healthcare policy reinforcement, and maturing population with elevated probabilities. Pneumococcal illnesses involving pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream contaminations are surging, particularly among susceptible groups such as elderly people, babies, and persons with eroded immune systems.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞: The growing aggregate of elderly persons in the US is fueling the demand for pneumococcal vaccines. Elderly persons encounter a notably higher probability of grave pneumococcal illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream contamination because of their fragile immune systems. Thus, as the elderly population escalates and the longevity of people grows, there is an elevated requirement for prohibitive healthcare involving vaccines.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:By Product Type Outlook• Prevnar 13• Synflorix• Pneumovax23By Vaccine Type Outlook• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)• Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV)By End Use Outlook• Public Sector• Private Sector Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises.

