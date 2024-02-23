Kefron and FISCAL Technologies Partner to Create a Best Practice Blueprint for Accounts Payable
We're very pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Kefron, whose powerful invoice automation tool provides touch-free processing for AP teams.
Kefron shares our commitment to excellence, making them an ideal partner as we work together to elevate the productivity and capabilities of our clients.”READING, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between Kefron and FISCAL Technologies exists to create a best practice blueprint for P2P and accounts payable functions. By combining both FISCAL and Kefron solutions, organisations can introduce productivity and protection to their P2P and AP processes to support the distribution of working capital to third parties.
— Paul Conway, CRO, FISCAL Technologies.
Since 2007, FISCAL Technologies has supported customers on their journey to achieving peak performance in Accounts Payable. Each year, they safeguard £340 billion in spend for their clients. They offer continuous, proactive monitoring used to find duplicate payments, defend against fraud, automate manual processes such as statement reconciliation, help optimise working capital and provide trusted reports. Their solutions provide ongoing protection from financial and supplier risk, allowing substantial cost savings and significant financial recoveries.
Kefron’s solution, Kefron AP, is a powerful invoice automation solution that simplifies the most complex AP process for next-gen touch-free processing. Kefron AP is designed to streamline P2P processes, enhance efficiencies, and optimise financial operations for businesses. This partnership between Kefron and FISCAL Technologies is set to create a synergy that will elevate the capabilities of both companies' offerings.
"Our collaboration with FISCAL Technologies represents a significant milestone in our journey to provide the best AP solutions to our clients," said James Smith, Head of Sales at Kefron. "FISCAL's extensive experience and expertise in P2P risk management perfectly complement our Kefron AP product. Together, we aim to empower finance professionals with an even more robust solution that ensures financial security and efficiency."
FISCAL Technologies' dedicated focus on P2P risk protection, honed over 20+ years, aligns seamlessly with Kefron's commitment to delivering cutting-edge accounts payable automation. This partnership is poised to help businesses proactively identify risks, reduce costs and maximize their financial potential.
"Our vision at FISCAL Technologies is to provide innovative and intelligent Procure-to-Pay solutions for finance teams, helping them protect their spend and achieve peak performance," said Paul Conway, CRO at FISCAL Technologies. "Kefron shares our commitment to excellence, making them an ideal partner as we work together to elevate the productivity and capabilities of our clients."
This collaboration signifies a promising future for both Kefron and FISCAL Technologies, as they embark on a journey to empower businesses with enhanced financial security and efficiency.
For more information about Kefron and its accounts payable automation solutions, talk to one of their AP specialists today. Learn more about FISCAL Technologies and their P2P risk management solutions on their website.
