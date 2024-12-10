Plant Based Eggs Market projected to reach US$547.503 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 12.77%

The plant-based eggs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.77%, reaching a market size of US$547.503 million in 2030 from US$300.179 million in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the plant-based eggs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$547.503 million by 2030.The global market for plant-based eggs market is driven by the there will be approximately 90 million vegans in the world by 2024, according to WorldAnimalFoundation.org. This fueling the growth of the vegan population around the has been a significant factor in the development of plant-based diets.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in the plant-based eggs market is the growing concern for the environment and climate change initiatives. In April 2024, Plant Origin launched its first Thai plant-based egg replacement. The company extracts the protein from organic rice bran, a by-product of rice milling, using an innovative hydrolyzed protein technology. The rice shell has a high protein content and nutritional value. The company is dedicated to the global food industry with innovative, healthy, sustainable, and plant-based solutions.Additionally, the development of products with new flavors and ingredients has been fueling demand for the products. In March 2024, JUST Egg announced the introduction of its newest version. The new formulation is now available at stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. This new product has baking applications such as breads, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and crepes. The new conventional egg’s functionality provides better binding and aeration for plant-based treats.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-eggs-market By source, the plant-based eggs market is segmented into legumes and other plant-based sources. The plant-based eggs are made from legumes such as chickpeas, mung beans, and lentils. When the production and supply of legumes surged, the manufacturing demand for plant-based eggs would increase. The plant-based sources have been increasing the demand for vegan-sourced food worldwide.By form, the plant-based eggs market is segmented into liquid and powder & whole egg. The liquid product has been increasing in demand due to its propelling use in the bakeries and other food ingredient industries. The powder & whole egg is used can be consumed with other items.By distribution channel, the plant-based eggs market is segmented into offline and online. The offline channel is divided into supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and food service. The online segment is a major driving factor for the plant-based eggs market, as e-commerce and social media are inspiring individuals to try out new food and develop a culture of veganism.Based on geography, the North American region of plant-based eggs market is growing significantly. The growing demand for healthy and nutritious food in the market of North America has been significant. By June 2023, driven by consumer demand JUST Egg’s pourable and folded eggs are now available in 48,000 retail locations in the US and Canada.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the plant-based eggs market that have been covered are Plantmade, Zero Egg, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Eat Just, Inc., Float Foods, Crackd, and Orgran among others.The market analytics report segments the plant-based eggs market as follows:• By Sourceo Legumeso Other plant-based sources• By Formo Liquido Powder & Whole-egg• By Distribution Channelo Offline• Supermarket• Convenience Store• Speciality Store and food serviceo Online• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Plantmade• Zero Egg• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods• Eat Just, Inc.• Float Foods• Crackd• OrgranExplore More Reports:• Plant-Based Condiments Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-condiments-market • Plant Based Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-meat-market • Meat Snacks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meat-snacks-market

