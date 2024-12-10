Insomnia Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Insomnia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Insomnia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Insomnia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Insomnia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Insomnia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Insomnia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Insomnia Market Report:

• The Insomnia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the insomnia market size in the US was approximately USD 4,734 million and is expected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.

• In 2023, the insomnia market size in the EU4 and the UK was around USD 774 million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.

• Among the EU countries, France held the largest market size for insomnia, approximately USD 352 million in 2023, while Spain had the smallest market size at around USD 82 million.

• The anticipated introduction of new treatments, including Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922) and TS-142, is expected to drive changes in the total market size of insomnia in the coming years.

• In July 2024, the European Medicines Agency's CHMP endorsed an extension for SLENYTO to treat insomnia in children with neurogenetic disorders (NGDs). Originally approved in 2018 for autism spectrum disorder and Smith-Magenis Syndrome, SLENYTO is set to be the sole medication for insomnia in this group. The extended indication includes children aged 2─18 with NGDs and aberrant melatonin secretion and addresses a critical need for effective treatment in this pediatric population.

• In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the US were around 58.6 million, and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

• In 2023, France accounted for a substantial portion of diagnosed insomnia cases among the EU4 and the UK, representing 43% of the total, while Spain had the lowest prevalence at only 11%. This contrast underscores France's dominant presence in the regional insomnia landscape compared to Spain's smaller case numbers.

• DelveInsight’s analysis shows that insomnia is more prevalent among females than males in the US. There are roughly 32,685 thousand cases in females compared to 25,932 thousand in males, highlighting a significant gender difference in the prevalence of insomnia.

• In 2023, the age-specific distribution of diagnosed insomnia cases in Japan revealed the highest prevalence among individuals aged 65 and older, with around 2,221 thousand cases, while the lowest prevalence was observed in the 18–24 age group, with approximately 292 thousand cases.

• Key Insomnia Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceutical/ Syneos Health/ Mochida Pharmaceutical, Merck, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Takeda, and others

• Key Insomnia Therapies: QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), BELSOMRA (suvorexant), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), TS-142, Ramelteon and zolpidem, and others

• The Insomnia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Insomnia is more prominent in females in comparison to males

Insomnia Overview

Insomnia is a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early and not being able to go back to sleep. It can lead to daytime fatigue, mood disturbances, and impaired functioning. Insomnia can be caused by stress, medical conditions, medications, or environmental factors, and it may be acute or chronic, affecting overall health and quality of life.

Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Insomnia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Insomnia

• Prevalent Cases of Insomnia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Insomnia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Insomnia

Insomnia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Insomnia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Insomnia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Insomnia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Insomnia Therapies and Key Companies

• QUVIVIQ (daridorexant): Idorsia Pharmaceutical/ Syneos Health/ Mochida Pharmaceutical

• BELSOMRA (suvorexant): Merck

• Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922): Janssen Pharmaceutical

• TS-142: Taisho Pharmaceutical

• Ramelteon and zolpidem: Takeda

Insomnia Market Drivers

• Increasing Prevalence

• Personalization of therapies

Insomnia Market Barriers

• Issues with diagnosis and poor knowledge

• Use of off-label drugs

• High economic burden

Scope of the Insomnia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–20324

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Insomnia Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceutical/ Syneos Health/ Mochida Pharmaceutical, Merck, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Takeda, and others

• Key Insomnia Therapies: QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), BELSOMRA (suvorexant), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), TS-142, Ramelteon and zolpidem, and others

• Insomnia Therapeutic Assessment: Insomnia current marketed and Insomnia emerging therapies

• Insomnia Market Dynamics: Insomnia market drivers and Insomnia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Insomnia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

