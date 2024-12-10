Forecasting the Global Insulin Delivery Device Market Growth at 9.28% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

Insulin Delivery Device Market Insights

The Key Insulin Delivery Device Companies in the market include - Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, and others.

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Insulin Delivery Device Market is expected to grow at an immense pace in the coming years owing to the The increasing prevalence of pandemic such as COVID-19, Pre- and post-operation and some few of the other applications where Insulin Delivery Device have been used, which is expected to drive the demand for Insulin Delivery Device in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight's “Insulin Delivery Device Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Insulin Delivery Device companies actively working in the market.

Insulin Delivery Device Overview

Insulin delivery devices are medical tools designed to administer insulin to individuals with diabetes to regulate their blood sugar levels. These devices include syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and inhalable insulin systems, offering patients convenience, precision, and improved management of their condition. They are crucial for achieving glycemic control and reducing diabetes-related complications.

The growing demand for insulin delivery devices is primarily fueled by the rising incidence of diabetes, driven by lifestyle changes, aging populations, and genetic factors. Additionally, awareness campaigns and educational programs have significantly enhanced public understanding of diabetes management. As a result, both patients and healthcare providers are more informed about the advantages of advanced insulin delivery devices, which offer accurate dosing, convenience, and better blood glucose control than traditional methods.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global insulin delivery devices market size was valued at USD 15.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 26.35 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Insulin Delivery Device Market Report

• In November 2023, Terumo Corporation introduced an insulin syringe in India for patients requiring regular insulin injections to manage their condition.

• In November 2022, Medtronic has introduced the world's first and only insulin pump infusion set in the U.S. that extends wear time up to 7 days.

Key Players in the Insulin Delivery Device Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Insulin Delivery Device market include- Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD, and others.

According to estimates, In 2023, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the insulin delivery devices market due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. The market growth is further supported by the presence of major industry players involved in reimbursement, mergers, acquisitions, and other activities, along with increased awareness programs and product approvals and launches.

Additionally, In 2023, insulin pumps are expected to capture a significant share of the insulin delivery devices market. This is attributed to their pivotal role in enhancing the market, as they offer several advantages over traditional infusion devices. Insulin pumps allow for precise control of insulin delivery, with customizable basal rates and bolus doses tailored to each patient. This precision helps improve glycemic control while reducing the risk of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. Additionally, modern insulin pumps feature advanced technologies like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), predictive dosing algorithms, and mobile app or cloud connectivity, further driving market growth. So, during the projected period, the market for Insulin Delivery Device is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Insulin Delivery Device Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Insulin Delivery Device Market Segmentation By Type: Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps [Tethered/External Pumps and Patch Pumps], Insulin Injectors, and Others

• Insulin Delivery Device Market Segmentation By End User: Homecare Settings, Diabetes Centers, Hospitals, and Others

• Insulin Delivery Device Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Insulin Delivery Device Companies: Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, European Pharma Group BV, Roche, Sanofi, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Ocean (Hangzhou) Medical Technology Co Ltd, Owen Mumford, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, SUNGSHIM MEDICAL CO., LTD, and others.

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

