UN-Habitat opens call for hosting of World Urban Forum in 2028

UN-Habitat is inviting cities and countries worldwide to express their interest in hosting the fourteenth session of the World Urban Forum

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Nairobi, 6 December 2024 — The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is inviting cities and countries worldwide to express their interest in hosting the fourteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF14) in 2028.Since its establishment by the United Nations General Assembly in 2001 and convened by UN-Habitat, WUF is now the world’s premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. It brings together Member States, local and regional governments, NGOs, academics, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and concrete solutions for adequate housing and sustainable urbanization.The opportunityHosting the World Urban Forum offers unmatched benefits for:• Global leadership: A chance for the host city and country to showcase leadership and practices in sustainable urban development.• Global recognition: The latest edition of WUF attracted around 25,000 participants from more than 180 countries, including decision-makers, innovators, and media.• Global urban impact: The Forum hosts groundbreaking discussions and showcases solutions for the urban challenges facing communities worldwide, providing insights and learning opportunities for all.Previous hosts, from the first in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002 (WUF1) to the latest session in Cairo, Egypt, in 2024 (WUF12) held under the theme “It all starts at home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities”, have gained global visibility and advanced critical urban policies.The processCities and countries interested in hosting the fourteenth session of the World Urban Forum should submit an Expression of Interest by 15 April 2025; and work closely with UN-Habitat to address questions and refine proposals by 30 October 2025. The winning host will be announced by December 2025.A transparent bidding process ensures that hosting WUF becomes a collaborative partnership with UN-Habitat, the latter providing guidance and support every step of the way.Why WUF matters?The World Urban Forum is not just a conference but serves as a global coalition for mobilization and action. This non-legislative United Nations forum enables countries and cities to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and inspire innovative solutions to the urban challenges of today and tomorrow.The upcoming thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2026.For more details on past sessions and WUF14 application guidelines, visit:• About WUF: https://wuf.unhabitat.org/about-wuf • Application guidelines: Click here —END—About the World Urban ForumEstablished in 2001 by the United Nations General Assembly, the World Urban Forum is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization, serving as a platform for global mobilization, dialogue and learning on ideas, solutions and practices for sustainable cities and communities. Since its inception, WUF has been hosted in 12 cities across the world, with the first session held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002.About UN-HabitatUN-Habitat is the United Nations entity responsible for sustainable urbanization. It has programmes in over 90 countries supporting policymakers and communities to create socially and environmentally sustainable cities and towns. UN-Habitat promotes transformative change in cities through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance, and collaborative action. To know more, visit unhabitat.org or follow us on X @UNHABITAT.For further information, please contact:Katerina BezgachinaChief of CommunicationsUN-Habitatekaterina.bezgachina@un.org

