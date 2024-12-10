Forecasting the Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Growth at 5.81% CAGR till 2030, DelveInsight Report

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

The Key Image Guided Surgery Devices Companies in the marlet landscape are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, General Electric, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow at an immense pace owing to the observing remarkable market growth due to the factors such as the escalating burden of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, cancers, neurological, and others across the globe.

DelveInsight's “Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Image Guided Surgery Devices companies actively working in the market.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Overview

Image-Guided Surgery (IGS) Devices are advanced medical tools that enhance surgical precision by integrating imaging technology during procedures. These devices use real-time images, such as CT scans, MRIs, or ultrasounds, to guide surgeons in navigating complex anatomical structures, ensuring accurate targeting of tissues and minimizing damage to surrounding areas. Commonly used in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and oncology, IGS devices improve outcomes, reduce recovery time, and enhance patient safety.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Insights

The image-guided surgery devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing elderly population susceptible to chronic conditions and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer, neurological issues, and more worldwide.

DelveInsight Analysis: The Global Image Guided Surgery Devices market size was valued ~USD 5,540 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach ~USD 7,765.22 million by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Recent Developments in the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Report

• In May 2022, Brainlab, A digital medical technology company announced the majority acquisition of medPhoton GmbH, an Austria-based firm specializing in developing and producing robotic imaging solutions for image-guided radiation therapy and surgery.

• In April 2021, Medtronic partnered with Surgical Theater to integrate Surgical Theater's SyncAR™ augmented reality (AR) technology with its StealthStation™ S8 surgical navigation system, allowing neurosurgeons to utilize real-time AR for improved visualization during intricate cranial procedures.

• In December 2021, GE announced the completion of its acquisition of BK Medical, a leading provider of advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC.

Key Players in the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market include- Siemens Healthcare GmbH, General Electric, Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Brainlab AG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, joimax® GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Sea Spine, OnLume Inc., IMRIS, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Allengers, ClaroNav, and others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is projected to account for the largest share of 45.64% in the image-guided surgery devices market in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as neurological, cardiovascular, cancer, and orthopedic diseases. Additionally, the growing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic illnesses, increased research and development efforts for new image-guided surgery devices, and strategic initiatives by key players to enhance their product portfolios further drive market growth in the region.

Additionally, The image-guided surgery devices market experienced a downturn during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and border closures, which disrupted manufacturing, supply chains, and trade activities. Additionally, the suspension of non-elective surgeries worldwide, coupled with hospitals focusing on managing COVID-19 cases, led to a decline in orthopedic, ENT, and oncology procedures, adversely impacting the market growth. So, during the projected period, the market for Image Guided Surgery Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021–2030

• Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Endoscopes, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Systems, X-Ray Fluoroscopy Systems, And Others

• Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Application Type: Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Surgery, Oncology Surgery, And Other Application

• Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others And Others

• Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Key Image Guided Surgery Devices Companies: Siemens Healthcare GmbH, General Electric, Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Brainlab AG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, joimax® GmbH, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Sea Spine, OnLume Inc., IMRIS, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Allengers, ClaroNav, and others

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

