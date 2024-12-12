Dimerco’s George Chiou Discusses AI and Global Supply Chain Transformation at DIGITIMES 2025 Forum

Dimerco's Chiou highlights AI and ‘China+1’ strategies at DIGITIMES 2025, addressing supply chain shifts, emerging markets, and innovative logistics solutions.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry leaders gathered at the DIGITIMES 2025 GenAI x Geopolitics Forum, held in partnership with Dimerco Express Group and China Airlines, to explore the profound impact of generative AI and geopolitical shifts on global supply chains and innovative logistics solutions.. The event, hosted at the Hua Nan Bank International Conference Center, brought together hundreds of professionals from technology, manufacturing, and logistics to tackle the pressing challenges of an evolving global landscape.Navigating a Shifting Supply Chain LandscapeUnder the theme "GenAI x Geopolitics – Intensifying Great Power Competition and Reshaping Supply Chain Strategies," the forum featured discussions on AI-driven innovation, semiconductor advancements, and strategies for addressing economic and geopolitical shifts with a particular focus on opportunities in emerging markets. George Chiou, President of Air Freight at Dimerco, delivered a keynote titled "How Global Supply Chain Restructuring Impacts Logistics Requirements," offering insights into the " China+1 " strategy—a diversification approach encouraging businesses to expand manufacturing beyond China into other regions.Addressing Challenges in the 'China+1' EraIn his presentation, Mr. Chiou delved into the challenges businesses face when adopting the "China+1" strategy, including limited freight capacity, regulatory complexities, and infrastructure gaps in emerging markets. Highlighting Dimerco’s solutions, he shared how the company has supported semiconductor manufacturers and other clients in adapting to these new realities with tailored logistics strategies."The DIGITIMES 2025 forum provided a valuable platform for discussing the evolving trade environment and the role of logistics in enabling businesses to adapt," said Mr. Chiou. "With generative AI and shifting geopolitical dynamics reshaping global supply chains, Dimerco is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions to meet these challenges."Spotlighting Success in Emerging MarketsMr. Chiou emphasized the growing significance of markets like Southeast Asia and Mexico in the global supply chain. He shared a case study of a Taiwanese client successfully expanding operations into India, showcasing how Dimerco’s expertise in trade compliance helped the company navigate regulatory hurdles and ensure smooth operations."The 'China+1' strategy is about more than diversifying manufacturing—it’s about anticipating obstacles and leveraging opportunities in new markets," said Mr. Chiou. "Dimerco’s deep experience in high-tech supply chains positions us to help clients overcome these challenges and thrive in competitive global environments."The forum underscored the transformative role of AI and the strategic realignment of supply chains. While China remains a central hub in the global economy, emerging markets are increasingly taking on pivotal roles in the supply chain ecosystem.About DimercoFounded in 1971, Dimerco Express Group has grown into a global leader in logistics, offering world-class services across the globe. With a network spanning over 150 marketing service locations, 80 contract logistics centers, and 200 strategic partner agencies in key regions including China, India, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, Dimerco is a trusted name in logistics.The company specializes in industries such as semiconductors, high-tech, and consumer electronics, and has been a reliable partner to the semiconductor sector for more than 40 years, with 45% of its revenue derived from this industry. Dimerco offers integrated logistics solutions that include air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics, providing customers with seamless, efficient supply chain management. Its expertise bridges key manufacturing and logistics hubs in Asia with markets in North America and Europe, ensuring timely and reliable service across global supply chains.

