Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Science Forum South Africa 2024

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen

My first task this afternoon is to bring you the good wishes, of our host, South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, who asked me to convey to you his apologies for not being able to be present with us this afternoon. Always engaged to ensure that science, technology and innovation is at the centre of our government’s work, it was unfortunately due to urgent government business not possible for the Minister to be here this afternoon. He did, however, assured me that he continues to follow the Forum debates through our digital platforms and social media channels.

Science Forum South Africa 2024 was the first time I had the privilege to participate in this wonderful event. I have heard much about it, as our department prepared for the event, and I am delighted to say that my expectations have been exceeded. I am therefore delighted to have the opportunity of delivering this closing address, and to personally thank everyone who contributed to the Forum’s success.

This afternoon’s panel discussion captured the messages, which we will carry forward from this Forum, to put as Minister Nzimande had called for on Tuesday, science, technology and innovation at the centre of society, government and industry. I also greatly appreciated the panel discussion’s suggestions on how we can co-create the Science Forum 2025, which will take place with the World Conference of Science Journalists a year from now. As our Minister emphasized in his opening address, we need to communicate more, and better, on the role of science in society, and I am confident that the Forum in 2025, like this year, will continue to ignite conversations about science.

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the winners of the 2024 SFSA Exhibition Awards. I would also like to thank all exhibitors for your contribution, to enable the dynamic networking, which is one of the hallmarks of the Forum. The exhibition also played an important role in advancing our efforts to promote science awareness and understanding among the public large – again one of the priority objectives highlighted by the Minister on Tuesday.

To the winners of the Science Diplomacy Awards, my gratitude goes for your efforts to harness international cooperation in science, to help making our world a more caring, a most just and a more sustainable one. Advancing South African science diplomacy as our Minister outlined on Tuesday is one of the key objectives of our Forum. On Tuesday Minister Nzimande for example spoke about our historic new programme to reinforce South Africa’s solidarity with Palestine through cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

As we now conclude Science Forum South Africa 2024, it would be amiss for me not to speak about South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025, which will be our major science diplomacy priority for the new year.

South Africa officially assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December, and on Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced the theme, priorities and calendar of the South African Presidency. The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency will be Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. As Minister Nzimande had outlined on Tuesday, science, technology and innovation, have a crucial role to play to underpin the global commitment to these values set out in the theme of our Presidency.

The G20, thus, have a dedicated science, technology and innovation track, referred to as the Research and Innovation Working Group, which Minister Nzimande will preside in 2025. The theme for this track, aligned with our principal G20 theme is to promote equity in science, technology and innovation for sustainable development. This theme was chosen as fairness in the conduct of the science, technology and innovation enterprise is a prerequisite to truly advance inclusive sustainable development.

The G20 Research and Innovation Working Group, in turn, will focus its efforts on thematic priorities, such as harnessing open innovation for sustainable development; leveraging access to biodiversity information for sustainable development; and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in science, technology and innovation. Our G20 programme will for example also include dedicated gatherings of science academies, science advisors, space agencies, startups and marine scientists. The G20 programme of science, technology and innovation engagement is certainly not the preserve of governments alone, and like our Science Forum programme, where appropriate will be open to all who want to join our campaign for a renewed commitment to Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability in global affairs.

I am delighted that by focusing debates on several of these priorities, the Science Forum South Africa 2024, has helped to lay firm foundation for the work of the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group in 2025. We look forward to remaining in touch with all of you through your digital communication channels to keep your informed of, but also invite you to the programme. As we prepare to host the world in 2025, from my South African compatriots, I ask that we will all be proud Ambassadors of our beautiful country and the values we stand for.

In conclusion, the Science Forum South Africa will be nothing without its people. I would again like to thank all who contributed to its success, starting of course with our host, Minister Nzimande, for his visionary leadership, strategic direction and unwavering support. On behalf of the Minister and myself, I would also like to acknowledge the hard work by the dedicated group of Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and CSIR officials, responsible for the Forum’s organisation, led by our Forum coordinator, Ms Vinny Pillay – thank you dear colleagues.

The Forum’s success would not have been possible without the various session organisers, moderators, speakers and panellists – to all of you I would like to say thank you – thank you for contributing your time, thoughts and reflection. But these sessions would not have been characterised by the vibrant, stimulating and provocative debate, if was not for all the Forum participants. Thank you all for taking the time to attend.

Your commitment to engage and your courage to challenge where necessary, is what sets Science Forum South Africa apart. As indicated by Dr Pandor yesterday, the strong and enthusiastic participation of the younger generation is clear evidence that the future of the Science Forum South Africa to continue as a platform for vibrant debate, igniting conversations about science, is secured.

Lastly, I would like to thank all our international guests, especially from elsewhere in Africa, for visiting us. I trust your time in South Africa had been a productive and enjoyable one. I wish you all safe homeward journeys and look forward to seeing you again at the Science Forum South Africa 2025.

As I bid you goodbye, I would like to wish everyone, also on behalf of Minister Nzimande, a restful and safe holiday season, and everything of the best for the new year.

I would like to leave you with the words of President Nelson Mandela, first President of a democratic South Africa. Madiba once said that a good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination. There is much work to be done, using our heads, and our hearts.

I thank you.