Medtronic Israel Partners with Medasense to Distribute the NOL Nociception Monitoring Technology

Medasense has announced a strategic agreement with Medtronic Israel to distribute its PMD-200 patient monitoring device with NOL® technology in Israel.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medasense, a pioneer in pain monitoring technology, has announced a strategic agreement with Medtronic Israel, to distribute Medasense's PMD-200 patient monitoring device with NOL - Nociception Level Indextechnology in Israel, broadening the existing distribution partnership with Medtronic Western Europe. The partnership will leverage Medtronic’s innovative product portfolio and expertise in the field of advanced patient monitoring to offer Israel based customers Medasense’s state of the art pain (nociception) monitoring technology to enhance patient safety and recovery.The NOL index utilizes AI technology to provide clinicians with real-time, objective insights into a patient's nociception (pain response) during surgery and critical care and is the first and only device authorized by the FDA for pain measurement in anesthesiology. It empowers healthcare providers to personalize analgesic dosing, to improve patient outcomes and reduce postoperative pain(1,2,3). With Medtronic Israel’s established market presence and healthcare network, this collaboration is poised to accelerate the adoption of NOL monitoring across Israeli hospitals and clinics.Prof. Idit Matot, Director of the Division of Surgery and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Intensive Care and Pain at the Tel Aviv Medical Center, Israel and incoming President of the European Society of Anaesthesia & Intensive Care explains: “We monitor multiple parameters in anesthetized patients undergoing surgeries however, until now, we have never had a dedicated monitor for pain which is a critical element of surgical management. NOL technology represents meaningful Israeli innovation that helps anesthesiologists balance treatment and prevent pain during surgery. Balancing pain management –preventing both undertreatment of pain and overdosing of pain medication helps patient recovery and reduces complications.”Arik Corcos, Country Director Medtronic Israel noted: “Medasense’s innovative NOL technology aligns with our mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. As market leader in Acute Care Monitoring, we have seen the clinical benefit of optimized anesthetic titration and we are excited to add this innovative technology to our personalized anesthesia solution to improve patient outcomes.”"I want to ensure that if I, my family, or my friends ever need surgery, the anesthesiologist will have access to NOL guidance to effectively manage our pain,” said Galit Zuckerman, Medasense founder and CEO. “I believe Medtronic-Israel has the capability to bring NOL to every operating room in Israel and provide the necessary support to integrate this innovative technology into our healthcare system.”About Medasense and NOL TechnologyMedasense ( www.medasense.com ) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing(4) and reduced post operative pain(1,2,3).The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe by Medtronic, is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, IsraelAbout MedtronicBold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com 1. Meijer et al, 20202. Fuica et al, 20223. Tanaka et al, 20244. Meijer et al, 2019

