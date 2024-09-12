Medasense Selected to Exhibit the NOL – Nociception Level Index Technology at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Medasense will showcase its AI-powered NOL technology at Vizient's Innovative Technology Exchange, revolutionizing pain monitoring for improved patient care.

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medasense Biometrics, Inc has been selected to exhibit the PMD-200, equipped with our revolutionary NOL-Nociception Level Indextechnology at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. This cutting-edge platform utilizes artificial intelligence to objectively monitor and quantify a patient's pain response, marking a significant leap forward in patient care. Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s customer hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.Traditionally, anesthesiologists have relied on heart rate and blood pressure measurements to assess nociception levels in patients under general anesthesia. However, these metrics often fall short in sensitivity and specificity. The PMD-200, using non-invasive methods to capture streams of physiological data from the patient, employs sophisticated AI algorithms to provide a precise, personalized index that evaluates the patient's nociception/analgesia balance. This approach significantly refines analgesia dosing, potentially reducing the risks of both over and under-medication during surgery, thus improving perioperative pain management."We are very excited to introduce the NOL Technology at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," stated Galit Zuckerman, Medasense Founder and CEO. "Improving how healthcare providers manage patient care is at the core of what we do, and we look forward to demonstrating the tangible benefits of the NOL technology at this key industry event."“The selection process for medical device and supply companies that exhibit at the Exchange is a rigorous one,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “Companies showcase their products and services hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract — a signal to healthcare providers of their solution’s unique qualities.”The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by provider-led councils. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.###About Medasense and NOL TechnologyMedasense is transforming pain management with its breakthrough technology that empowers clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control, significantly reducing the risk of pain or of overmedication. The company's flagship product, the PMD-200™, equipped with the NOL-Nociception Level Index, leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor system. This unique platform provides objective monitoring and quantification of a patient’s pain response, making it an essential tool in operating room and critical care unit settings where patients cannot communicate their pain levels. The PMD-200 is the first and only monitor to be authorized by the FDA for pain measurement for anaesthesiology. It has been used in over 100,000 surgeries worldwide, and is commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.

