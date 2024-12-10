Balloon Catheters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Balloon Catheters Market

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Balloon Catheters Market Insights report from DelveInsight offers an analysis of the present and projected market conditions. It includes an assessment of market shares held by prominent Balloon Catheters companies, as well as in-depth analysis of the challenges, drivers, barriers, and trends influencing the market. The report also highlights key players operating in the Balloon Catheters market.

Some facts of the Balloon Catheters Market Report

• According to DelveInsight, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Balloon Catheters market during the forecast period.

• Global balloon catheters market was valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2030.

• Leading Balloon Catheters companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc and others are currently operating in the Balloon Catheters market.

• In July 2021, Medtronic launched newest-generation drug coated balloon catheter ‘Prevail™’ for the treatment of coronary artery disease in Europe after the device was awarded the CE (Conformité Européene) mark.

• In June 2021, Neurescue received the 510k clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for their NEURESCUE® device, ‘the world’s first intelligent balloon catheter’, devised for the temporary occlusion of large vessels such as the aorta.

• In March 2021, Alvimedica received the CE mark approval for their Fluydo™ NC, a new PTCA NON-COMPLIANT Balloon Catheter. The device comprises a new Non-Compliant Balloon designed to dilate the hardest lesions located into the most difficult and challenging coronary lesions in an efficient manner.

• Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Balloon Catheters market during the forecast period.

Balloon Catheters Overview

Balloon catheters are medical devices used in various minimally invasive procedures to perform angioplasty, dilation, or occlusion of blood vessels, ducts, or other anatomical structures. These catheters consist of a flexible tube with an inflatable balloon at the distal end, which can be inflated or deflated using pressurized fluid to exert controlled pressure on the surrounding tissues.

In angioplasty procedures, balloon catheters are employed to widen narrowed or obstructed blood vessels, typically caused by atherosclerosis or other vascular diseases. By inserting the deflated balloon catheter into the narrowed segment of the vessel and then inflating it, the plaque buildup is compressed against the vessel wall, restoring blood flow. Additionally, balloon catheters can be used in the treatment of conditions such as urinary tract obstructions, biliary strictures, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Balloon catheters come in various sizes, shapes, and materials to accommodate different anatomical locations and clinical indications. They may be coated with medications or specialized coatings to prevent restenosis or reduce friction during insertion.

While balloon catheter-based procedures are generally considered safe and effective, they carry risks of complications such as vessel injury, dissection, or rupture, as well as thrombosis or embolism. Proper patient selection, meticulous technique, and careful post-procedural monitoring are essential to minimize risks and ensure successful outcomes in balloon catheter interventions.

Balloon Catheters Market Insights

Geographically, the global Balloon Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and for Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America held a significant revenue share in the global Balloon Catheters market in the year 2021 and is expected to grow similarly during the forecast period from 2024–2030. In North America, the United States holds the major market share. This can be ascribed to the interplay of various factors, such as rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities, growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as manufacture of drug-coated balloon catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the balloon catheters market.

Balloon Catheters Market Dynamics

The global Balloon Catheters market is poised for substantial growth due rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and obesity which present themselves as major risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases as well as brain aneurysms, increasing incidence of cancers in the pelvic region affecting the urinary system in varying capacities, growing geriatric population base where age itself plays a major role in disease etiology, and technical innovation in product development such as manufacture of drug-coated balloon catheters aimed at drug delivery at the site of action among other factors are expected to drive the balloon catheters market.

Scope of Balloon Catheters Market Report

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2020–20230

• Base Year: 2023

• Balloon Catheters Market CAGR: ~8.78%

• Projected Balloon Catheters Market Size by 2030: USD 7.62 Billion

• Key Balloon Catheters Companies: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated, Microport Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Coloplast, Summit Medical (Innovia Medical) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, JOTEC GmbH, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co.,Ltd, Merit Medical, Cardiovasuclar Systems Inc and others.

Balloon Catheters Market Assessment

• Balloon Catheters Market Segmentation

o Market Segmentation By Product: PTA, PTCA, Occlusion, Foley, Nephrostomy, Drug-Eluting, And Others

o Market Segmentation By Type: Fixed Wire, Over-The-Wire, And Rapid Exchange

o Market Segmentation By Balloon Type: Non-Compliant, Semi-Compliant, And Compliant

o Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others

o Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Key Factors Analysis

5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Balloon Catheters Market

7. Balloon Catheters Market Layout

8. Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Balloon Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

