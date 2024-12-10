Intelligent Memory Launches New IMSelect DRAM Module Line to Address Unique Market Needs

IM launches new DRAM Module line called IMSelect

IMSelect line expands IM’s DRAM module offering making it the most comprehensive in the industry

If a customer can’t find a DRAM module with just the features for its application, Intelligent Memory will configure a matching module with a fixed bill of materials over the time required.” — David Raquet, Global Vice President Sales & Marketing at Intelligent Memory

ESCHBORN / FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, today announced the launch of its newest product line, IMSelect, a DRAM module family developed to fill gaps in the industrial and embedded markets. IMSelect DRAM modules are tailored to customer-specific needs and incorporate carefully selected DRAM components from third-party memory manufacturers resulting in modules that offer unique features and configurations not currently available. With IMSelect, Intelligent Memory now offers the most comprehensive DRAM module portfolio in the industry.IMSelect DRAM modules are designed to complement IM’s existing DRAM product line, IMOriginal, which is based on the high-quality DRAM components from Intelligent Memory. Both DRAM module lines are carefully tested and qualified to meet IM’s rigorous quality standards and come in commercial as well as industrial temperature grades. The IMSelect DRAM module line will be available in Q1 2025 through Intelligent Memory’s global distribution partners.“If a customer cannot find a memory module with just the requirements needed for its application, Intelligent Memory will configure a matching memory module with a fixed bill of materials over the time required,” explained David Raquet, Global Vice President Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “By sourcing DRAM components from trusted third-party manufacturers, we’re able to deliver products with additional valuable features. Together with our IMOriginal module line, we deliver a level of choice that is unmatched in the industry.”Intelligent Memory started in 1991 as a design house, working with other memory suppliers to create memory products that fulfill each customer’s individual requirements. Over the years its portfolio broadened and today, Intelligent Memory is one of the few memory manufacturers to offer both DRAM components and DRAM modules, in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio.IM will present details IMSelect, IMOriginal, as well as its managed NAND memory and security flash products at embedded world 2025, from March 10 – 13 in Nuremberg.About Intelligent MemoryIntelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit: www.intelligentmemory.com

