MEMPHIS Electronic Adds RAMXEED to its Linecard of over 18 Memory Manufacturers

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEMPHIS Electronic , the memory competence center with the most comprehensive portfolio of memory products from over 18 different memory manufacturers, has announced a strategic collaboration with RAMXEED , formerly Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution. With this partnership, MEMPHIS Electronic expands its portfolio with Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM) and Resistive RAM (ReRAM) memory technologies which are known for characteristics, such as high-speed data processing, non-volatility, and energy efficiency.“Established memory technologies like DRAM or flash memory have their limitations that FeRAM and ReRAM are addressing,” explained Marco Mezger, President and CEO of MEMPHIS Electronic. “By adding RAMXEED to our portfolio, we can now provide our customers with these latest memory technologies to meet the evolving requirements of our diverse customer base.”MEMPHIS Electronic is unique in the market as it focuses entirely on memory products and provides tailored solutions for industrial, automotive, and embedded applications. The addition of RAMXEED’s cutting-edge FeRAM and ReRAM technologies strengthens MEMPHIS Electronic’s position as the go-to source for all memory needs.RAMXEED’s FeRAM technology offers fast write/read capabilities, high endurance, high reliability, and low power consumption. Due to its high compatibility with EEPROM and asynchronous SRAM interfaces, it is ideally suited for mission-critical applications such as real-time logging in Event Data Recorders (EDR) and Battery Management Systems (BMS) for Electric Vehicles and other automotive applications. Other applications include industrial automation motor control and programmable logic controllers, as well as medical devices, and energy metering.Meanwhile, ReRAM provides memory density scalability, ultra-low power read performance and full upward compatibility with EEPROM. ReRAM is used in ultra-small and lightweight hearing aids as well as wearable devices, while it is also attracting attention for its use for next-generation IoT, artificial intelligence, and edge computing applications.“Partnering with MEMPHIS Electronic allows us to leverage their deep market expertise and extensive global distribution network,” said Lichthild Utta, Sales Director Europe at the Sales & Marketing Division of RAMXEED. “This collaboration will help us bring our advanced memory solutions to a broader range of industries and customers, ensuring that innovative products are accessible to those who need them most.”Through this partnership, MEMPHIS Electronic and RAMXEED aim to accelerate the adoption of FeRAM and ReRAM in critical applications across various industries. Customers will benefit from the enhanced portfolio, which provides reliable, energy-efficient, and high-performance memory solutions tailored to their unique needs.About MEMPHIS ElectronicMEMPHIS Electronic has been in the memory business for over 30 years. Due to the company’s focus on memory only, it has developed into a Memory Competence Center with an unmatched line card of over 18 different memory manufacturers and comprehensive supply chain solutions. Memory experts in 15 locations worldwide provide regional support and manufacturer recommendations, to ensure customers find the most suitable technology solution for every project. For this reason, MEMPHIS also configures DRAM modules with components from all available manufacturers specifically to customer needs with a fixed bill of materials over the complete life-cycle. For more information visit: https://www.memphis.de/en/ About RAMXEEDRAMXEED, formerly Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution, specializes in innovative memory solutions, including FeRAM and ReRAM technologies. With over 25 years of accumulated sales of 4.6 billion FeRAM units and a focus on high-performance, energy-efficient memory products, RAMXEED continues to push the boundaries of memory innovation for today’s and tomorrow’s industries. For more information visit: https://www.ramxeed.com/

