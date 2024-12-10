SEI ROBOTICS Germany GmbH and HD PLUS launch the Google-Certified S905Y5 Android TV 14 IPTV Stick with Dolby Audio

Google-Certified S905Y5 Android TV 14 IPTV Stick with Dolby Audio

SEI Robotics and HD PLUS launch the world's first S905Y5 Android TV 14 Stick with Dolby Audio, offering smart entertainment via IP and satellite.

In Germany, over 45% of households use satellite TV. The HD+ IPTV Stick brings HD+ functions to other households, offering easy setup and high performance with SEI Robotics.” — Andreas Müller-Vondey, Managing Director of HD PLUS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ➤ In the significant collaboration, SEI Robotics, a Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partner of Google and a global provider of end-to-end solutions for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, has joined forces with HD PLUS, a platform with high-definition television and numerous services for enhanced TV comfort to all consumers in Germany via satellite and IP. In their inaugural partnership, they successfully co-launched the world’s first Google-certified S905Y5 Android TV 14 IPTV Stick in just three months. This innovative TV Stick was showcased at the IFA in September and offered television reception via the Internet starting on mid-September 2024.➤ “We’re honored to partner with HD PLUS to launch the world's first Netflix and Google-certified S905Y5 Android TV 14 IPTV Stick in just three months, combining the power of Android TV, Netflix, and Dolby Audio. This collaboration provides all households in Germany with the flexibility, personalization, simplicity, and affordability of our TV Stick, allowing users to truly enjoy smart entertainment!” said Jeff Yin, Chief Executive Officer of SEI Robotics.➤ “In Germany, over 45 percent of television households currently watch their TV programs via satellite The HD+ IP TV stick enables us to address all other TV households in Germany. They will also have the opportunity to enjoy television with the latest HD+ functions. The HD+ app is available immediately after switching on the device and starts directly with the TV program. Together with SEI Robotics, we have succeeded in developing a very high-performance and easy-to-use stick in a very short implementation time." adds Andreas Müller-Vondey, Managing Director of HD PLUS➤ The IPTV Stick features the Amlogic S905Y5 chip, with a quad-core 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A55) CPU, ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It is the world's first Netflix and Google-certified S905Y5 Android TV 14 Stick, offering tremendous amounts of high-quality Netflix content and supporting Google Cast and Google Assistant features. This TV stick not only provides an entertaining alternative for tenants but also transforms a second or third television in the bedroom into a smart entertainment device!🔗About HD PLUSHD+ provides access to high-definition television and numerous services for enhanced TV comfort to all consumers in Germany via satellite and IP. Launched in 2009 as a service for satellite households, HD+ has also been available on mobile devices and selected televisions via IP without a traditional television connection since 2021, making HD+ technically accessible to all TV households in Germany. On new devices from leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Hisense, Sony, Vestel, and Loewe, the HD+ TV app is directly integrated. This app provides additional features like restarting and pausing for ongoing programs and a convenient media library search. Currently, HD+ offers access to over 100 channels in brilliant HD quality via satellite: 25 of the largest private channels and three UHD channels (via satellite) including RTL UHD and ProSiebenSat.1 UHD, as well as the free-to-air HD channels. HD PLUS GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of satellite operator SES.For more information, visit www.hd-plus.de 🔗About SEI ROBOTICSEstablished in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, Audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time.For more information, visit www.seirobotics.net SEI ROBOTICS Germany GmbHCompany ADD：Grafenberger Allee 239 40237 Dusseldorf

