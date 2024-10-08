SEI Robotics and Dish TV Co-launch the 'Dish TV Smart+ Box', Bringing TV and OTT to Any Screen, Anywhere!

SEI Robotics and Dish TV launch the Smart+ Box, offering TV and OTT content on any screen with Android TV and Dolby Atmos, anytime, anywhere

Dish TV partners with SEI Robotics to launch the Smart+ Box, offering seamless access to TV and OTT content on any screen, redefining entertainment with flexibility and choice for customers.” — Mr. Manoj Dobhal, CEO at Dish TV India Limited

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ➤ BANGKOK, Android TV Summit 2024, October — In a major collaboration, SEI Robotics (SEI Meeting Room 115 -Level 1), a Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partner of Google and a global end-to-end solutions provider for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, joins forces with DishTV India Limited, a leading content distribution Company with presence in direct-to-home (DTH) television and OTT platforms It provides entertainment on any screen, anywhere, anytime with a 360-degree ecosystem which includes content services, devices, OEM partnerships, muti-technology delivery platforms and distribution channels to launch Dish TV Smart+. This launch marks a pioneering milestone in the industry, providing customers with access to TV and OTT content on any screen, anywhere, without any additional cost.“We’re honored to partner with Dish TV to launch the Dish TV Smart+ Box, combining the power of Android TV, Dolby Atmos, and SEI’s HOMA TV. This collaboration enhances content delivery and streamlines device management for operators, while offering users a seamless, immersive entertainment experience on any screen, anywhere,” said Jeff Yin, chief executive officer, SEI Robotics.➤ The Netflix and Google-certified Android TV & OTT 'Dish TV Smart+ Box' supports Dolby Atmos and SEI Robotics' custom-developed HOMA TV, offering a premium entertainment experience. Operators can efficiently manage multiple devices via the Google ecosystem's SaaS cloud platform, Skyway Platform. SEI proposes the SaaS solution based on the business of Dish TV. It can operate the two brands Dish TV and D2H on the same platform and provide users with different video programs using the same set top box. To improve users' watching time and other key indicators, SEI combines the EPG of traditional DVB with the OTT metadata of Dish TV Watcho to recommend users' favorite programs through an intelligent recommendation algorithm. This ensures a more immersive and convenient entertainment experience for end users!➤ Mr. Manoj Dobhal, CEO at Dish TV India Limited, said, “As a brand dedicated to enhancing entertainment experiences, we at Dish TV are excited to partner with SEI Robotics to launch the Dish TV Smart+ Box. This collaboration embodies our vision of providing seamless access to both TV and OTT content, allowing audiences to enjoy their favorite shows and movies anytime, anywhere, and on any screen. By embracing cutting-edge technology and adapting to the evolving landscape of content consumption, we are empowering our customers with unparalleled flexibility and choice, ultimately redefining their viewing experience. We believe this launch not only strengthens our position as a leader in the industry but also highlights our commitment to listening to our customers' needs. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that enrich the lives of our viewers and bring families together.”➤ Dish TV collaborate with SEI Robotics to seamlessly integrate their services into the Dish TV Smart+ Box, thereby enriching the overall user experience. With the ‘Dish TV Smart+’ service, all Dish TV and D2H customers, including new as well as existing subscribers can enjoy popular OTT apps along with their chosen TV subscription pack. The ‘Dish TV Smart+’ services ecosystem enables entertainment on any screen, anywhere, anytime through Watcho-the OTT Super App, Smart devices including set-top boxes, and smart android STBs.🔗 About Dish TV India LimitedDishTV India Limited is a leading content distributor in DTH television and OTT, with brands like Dish TV, d2h, and Watcho. Offering 582+ channels and 21 OTT apps, DishTV serves customers across India with a vast distribution network and 24/7 support in 12 languages. Learn more at www.dishd2h.com 🔗 About SEI RoboticsFounded in 2009, SEI Robotics is a global leader in developing Android TV, audio-visual, and IoT devices. As a Tier 1 Google Android TV ODM Partner, we offer innovative products like ATV soundbars, hybrid set-top boxes, 4G/5G CPE gateways, and home security IoT. We work with top international clients to deliver high-quality products on time. Learn more at www.seirobotics.net Media contactsHirdesh Agarwal from Dish TV India Limitedhirdesh.agarwal@dishd2h.comSuki SUN from SEI Roboticssuki@seirobotics.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.