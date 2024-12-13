Experience Paradise at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Surfing at Pasta Point Guests at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

MALE, MALDIVES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travellers dreaming of the Maldives can now enjoy an enhanced escape at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives . These renowned resorts are offering complimentary return transfers for guests booking a minimum stay of five nights between December 10, 2024, and January 11, 2025, making the journey to paradise even more seamless.Located amidst the serenity of Meemu Atoll, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives presents a tranquil retreat for those seeking peace and rejuvenation. Its iconic stilted overwater bungalows, beachfront villas, and the exclusive adults-only Platinum Island offer panoramic views of the endless horizon, blending luxury with the soothing embrace of nature.In contrast, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives in the vibrant North Malé Atoll promises endless excitement. Home to the famed Pasta Point surf break and a thriving house reef, this resort invites adventure enthusiasts and families alike to dive into its treasure trove of activities.As part of this limited-time offer, guests can also elevate their stay with up to two exclusive book-direct perks, such as:- A four-course beachside dinner- An island-hopping excursion- A shark or dolphin-watching adventureThese curated experiences are designed to immerse travellers in the unique charm and natural beauty of the Maldives.Whether seeking tranquil moments, thrilling adventures, or cherished family experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offer something for every kind of traveller.For more information, visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

