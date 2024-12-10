Defibrillator Market was valued ~USD 10.19 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.11% is expected to grow by 2030

Defibrillator Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 10.19 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2030. The defibrillator market is observing substantial market growth primarily owing to the increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases including atrial fibrillation and coronary artery disease (CAD), innovative product developmental activities by leading companies, and the rising geriatric population are expected to escalate the overall growth of the Defibrillators Market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Defibrillators Market Report

• In December 2024:- Susanne Schmidt Pedersen- This study evaluates the clinical efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the ACQUIRE-ICD care innovation as add-on to usual care as compared to usual care alone in patients with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Defibrillator Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Defibrillator Companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation and others.

Defibrillator Overview

A defibrillator is a medical device used to restore a normal heartbeat by delivering a controlled electric shock to the heart. This shock helps to reset the heart's rhythm, particularly in cases of life-threatening arrhythmias, such as ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia, which can cause the heart to beat irregularly or stop altogether.

Defibrillator Market Dynamics

As per recent data provided by the World Heart Report (2023), in 2021 it was stated that more than half a billion people were living with cardiovascular diseases globally. Further, according to recent data provided by the American Heart Association (2023), it is estimated that by 2030 over 12 million people will have atrial fibrillation globally. According to British Heart Foundation, Global Heart & Circulatory Diseases Factsheet (2024), it stated that around 200 million people are living with CAD around the world.

Defibrillators Market Segment Analysis

Defibrillator Market by Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator [Single Chamber ICD, Dual Chamber ICD, CRT-D, Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD)], and External Defibrillator [Semi-Automated, Automated, and Wearable]), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the product type segment of the defibrillators market, the external defibrillator category is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This is because of the widespread uses and various advantages of external defibrillators that enhance their utility and effectiveness.

Defibrillator Companies

Defibrillator Market Insights

External defibrillators are devices used to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering an electric shock to the heart. Their advantages include their ability to provide immediate intervention during a cardiac emergency, which significantly increases the chances of survival. Additionally, modern defibrillators often come equipped with data recording capabilities that can aid in post-event analysis and patient care. Furthermore, technological advancements and product innovations taking place in the development of external defibrillators are likely to propel the defibrillator market growth. For instance, in January 2023, Avive Solutions, Inc., received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA for its Avive AED™, a unique Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Therefore, the widespread uses and various advantages of external defibrillators enhance performance and usability, solidifying the significant impact on the growth of the overall defibrillators market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Scope of the Defibrillator Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Defibrillators Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Defibrillator Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

