December 10, 2024 "Nabigyan ako ng pag-asa na ipagpatuloy ang aking mga pangarap" - scholar expresses his gratitude to Bong Go's youth advocacy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to support the future generations of the country by helping in the advancement of programs designed to provide support to indigent students seeking higher education opportunities. Aligned with Go's advocacy are government programs aimed at providing a critical pathway for many to pursue their academic dreams such as the Tulong Dunong Program or TDP which he supports in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education. One of the program's recipients, Marc Kenneth Monsales, a 2nd-year Economics student from Biliran Province State University, gave his utmost gratitude towards Go and his efforts to support her collegiate education through CHED's scholarship program. According to Marc, it has been his lifelong dream to become a successful businessman. Unfortunately, his father passed away when he was just 15 years old, and this made it difficult for his family to send him to college. "Nawalan po ako ng pag-asa. 'Di ko po alam kung makakapag-kolehiyo pa po ako. Pero dahil kay Senator Bong Go at sa TDP, nakapagpatuloy po ako sa pag-aaral, tapos nabigyan po ako ng pag-asa na ipagpatuloy po ang aking mga pangarap," Marc said. When asked what would he like to say to Senator Bong Go, Marc hopes that the senator would be able to assist more students like him who are in great need of financial and moral support. "Sana po 'di lang po kami ang matulungan kundi po ang ating mga mamamayang Pilipino," Marc concluded. In line with his commitment to education, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored bills, showcasing his dedication to improving the country's education system, including Senate Bill Nos. 1360 and 1864. SBN 1360, if enacted into law, would expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy by amending Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. This proposed measure aims to support students who struggle to pay their tuition and other school fees, including those not currently covered by subsidies under the existing law. Last June, Go lauded the signing of the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act," which waives entrance exam fees at private HEIs for eligible students. The RA 12006, principally sponsored by the then-Senate Committee on Higher Education Chair and now Senate President Chiz Escudero, provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged yet high-achieving students. As one of the authors and co-sponsor of the law, Go has championed removing financial barriers in education. Go also earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Go also co-authored and co-sponsored RA 10277, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, aims to offer relief to students who have taken out loans but cannot repay them due to disasters and other emergencies. Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Youth and is also known as Mr. Malasakit, reiterated his dedication to supporting the youth, stating, "You are the future leaders of this country. Continue striving for excellence in your studies, and rest assured that we will support you every step of the way."

