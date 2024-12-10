International Order of Fantastic Professionals Names Dr. Allen Lycka President and CEO

Dr. Allen Lycka, new President and CEO of IOFP International Order of Fantastic Professionals

This community is filled with individuals united by their drive to innovate and inspire. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things and make a lasting impact.” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Allen Lycka , the creator of multiple 7-figure businesses, is a serial entrepreneur and a leading cosmetic dermatologist. His 30-year career in cosmetic dermatology has seen him speak at podiums worldwide. His expertise and patient-focused care have been recognized with the Consumers Choice Award-winning cosmetic dermatologist for 17 consecutive years. Dr. Lycka's 17 books and 30+ academic papers are a testament to his dedication and knowledge in the field.In addition to his medical achievements, Dr. Allen Lycka is a living example of resilience. In 2003, Dr. Lycka was misdiagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and after additional research, discovered he had Chronic Lyme Disease. He was treated and practiced for another 16 years as a cosmetic dermatologist. In 2019, Dr. Lycka retired to embark on a new career to help others overcome adversity as he did. Because of what he learned, he co-authored the bestselling book "The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life." His two other bestsellers include: "Pillars of Success," co-written with Jack Canfield (#1 NYT bestselling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul), and "bLU Talks - Business, Life and the Universe," Volume 1 with #1 best-selling author Corey Poirier.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is thrilled to announce that Dr. Allen Lycka, an internationally recognized bestselling author, sought-after keynote speaker, award-winning radio host, and resilient leadership and employee happiness expert, has been chosen and accepted IOFP's invitation to serve as the organization’s President and CEO. With a remarkable career spanning medicine, entrepreneurship, and personal and professional empowerment, Dr. Lycka embodies the excellence and determination the IOFP strives to cultivate.“We are excited Dr. Lycka has joined us as President and CEO of IOFP and look forward to working with him to implement his ideas for the growth of the membership and in providing the life-changing experience our members desire,” said Tami McCalla, Director of Operations, International Order of Fantastic Professionals.Today, Dr. Allen Lycka is an internationally sought-after keynote speaker who has graced stages, including TEDx. He gives back by teaching courses in resilient leadership and employee happiness, which increase engagement, reduce resignations, and combat quiet quitting. Dr. Lycka combines lessons from his award-winning cosmetic surgery career with the science of human happiness to deliver sound strategies that audience members can implement immediately to better relate to their teams and positively impact their bottom lines and lives.Dr. Lycka is also the director and host of LIVE with Dr. AL and Doc Fix That, produced by Brushwood Media Network and has over five million listeners monthly.As the new President and CEO of the IOFP, Dr. Lycka brings a vision of empowerment and leadership to the organization. “It is a tremendous honor to lead the International Order of Fantastic Professionals,” said Dr. Lycka. “This community is filled with exceptional individuals united by their drive to innovate and inspire. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things and make a lasting impact. I am excited to work with you all to bring this vision to life.” About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP):The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) unites exceptional individuals from diverse fields committed to inspiring innovation, fostering collaboration, and creating meaningful change in the world. Dr. Lycka’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the organization, as his leadership and vision promise to elevate its impact. For more information visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Dr. Allen Lycka and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

Watch and Explore the Benefits and Visionary Foundations of The Global IOFP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.