Vizmonet Introduces Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 2.4GHz Industrial MiniPCIe Transceiver Modules
Today, Vizmonet announces the release of two new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO MiniPCIe modules, the axE2-2400 (2x2 MU-MIMO) and axE4-2400 (4x4 MU-MIMO).SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These two new modules are the unique of their kind on the market, designed to meet the increasing demand for carrier-class, long range wireless networks.
The axE2-2400 and axE4-2400, are both available in the standard size MiniPCIe form-factor, supporting single lane PCIe-Gen3. These modules enable OEM systems to go through seamless migration into IEEE 802.11ax space without much of hardware modification.
The transceiver modules are powered by Qualcomm QCN9074 enterprise network processor, ensuring high performance in 2.4 GHz ISM frequency band operating within temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The axE2-2400 and axE4-2400 models stand out on the market, offering more than just standard 11ax radio capabilities.
Here is a list of X-factors that distinguish them:
- Standard MiniPCIe form-factor
- 30 dBm of Max TX Power
- During manufacturing, every module is calibrated with fine precision to achieve EVM compliance of 802.11 g/n/ac/ax standards with better margin.
- Operating temperature -40 deg C to +85 deg C
- Best-in class interference de-sensitization to Mobile Bands (Out-of-Band rejection > 50 dBC)
- Military grade Resilience to Shock and Vibration
- Custom Heatsink design
The modules are available for immediate sample delivery, and OEM designers are encouraged to contact Vizmonet today to learn more about the axE2-2400 and axE4-2400 MiniPCIe radios.
For more info
Vizmonet Pte Ltd
enquiry@vizmonet.com