The Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 8.69% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market

Insulin infusion pumps companies are Roche, Medtronic, Medtrum Technologies, Apex Medical, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings, Ypsomed AG, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, insulin infusion pumps market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key insulin infusion pumps companies in the market.

The insulin infusion pumps market is anticipated to prosper as a result of factors including rising sedentary lifestyles, an aging population base that is more susceptible to developing diabetes, and a growing emphasis on enhancing the safety and usability of insulin infusion pumps. These factors are also anticipated to contribute to the insulin infusion market’s appreciable revenue growth throughout the forecast period (2024–2030).

Key Takeaways from the Insulin Infusion Pumps Market:

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global insulin infusion pumps market during the forecast period.

• Notable insulin infusion pumps companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Medtrum Technologies Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostic’s s.r.l., IA Collaborative Holdings, LLC, Apex Medical, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Ypsomed AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Microtec Medical, and several others are currently operating in the insulin infusion pumps market.

• On October 4, 2024, Medtronic plc announced a voluntary field action affecting its MiniMed™ 600 and 700 series insulin pumps. The company advised customers, starting July 31, 2024, to monitor their pumps' built-in alerts regarding battery status and to contact Medtronic if they notice any changes in battery life. This action followed customer reports of reduced battery performance, which were linked to physical impacts, such as drops or bumps, causing damage to internal electrical components.

Insulin Infusion Pumps Overview

An insulin infusion pump is a small, portable medical device that is worn externally, either in the patient’s pocket or on a designated belt and is used to administer insulin for the management of diabetes mellitus.

An insulin pen or a conventional regular injection device is replaced by insulin infusion pumps. The insulin infusion pumps are less painful, more reliable, and less prone to large changes in blood glucose levels than injections. Turning to the use of infusion pumps makes it more convenient for patients because it does not require meal timing to be prepared. Subcutaneous insulin injection is another name for insulin therapy.

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Insights

North America is anticipated to generate the most revenue in the insulin infusion pumps market globally. This can be attributed to a number of factors in the region, including the presence of a sizable patient pool associated with diabetes, which can also be attributed to an increase in sedentary lifestyle, high consumer awareness regarding new market launches, the local presence of key insulin infusion pumps market players and others.

Moreover, the presence of a sizable user base for insulin infusion pumps combined with manufacturers’ increased focus on releasing new products into the market is anticipated to support the growth of the insulin infusion pumps market in the United States during the forecast period.

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Dynamics

The rising incidence of diabetes, growing public awareness of the disease, and unhealthy lifestyle choices are some notable factors responsible for the insulin infusion pumps market growth. Additionally, a significant driver of the development of insulin infusion pumps is the aging population, which is particularly susceptible to developing diabetes. Moreover, another significant driver of the insulin infusion pumps market expansion is the numerous benefits connected with these devices.

However, the availability of substitute products and the high price of insulin infusion pumps, might serve as restraints to the insulin infusion pumps market growth.

Additionally, due to the implementation of lockdown as necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, the insulin infusion pumps market experienced a brief period of market growth restraint during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result, the production and supply of insulin infusion pumps was stopped, which ultimately resulted in a global shortage of the device in hospitals and retail pharmacies. Additionally, because diabetes patients had a very high risk of developing COVID, most of them were advised to stay inside as much as possible, contributing to the decline of insulin infusion pumps.

Later on, however, due to some lockdown easing and for the safety of diabetic patients who cannot survive without insulin, the demand for the pumps increased, and the insulin infusion pumps, as well as other necessary medications, started actively being delivered at homes through e-commerce websites. The insulin infusion pumps market has therefore experienced growth during the forecast period of 2022–2030 due to the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector.

Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation

• Coverage: Global

• Study Period: 2021 - 2030

• Market CAGR: 8.69%

• Projected Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Size by 2030: USD 10.68 Billion

• Key Insulin Infusion Pumps Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Medtrum Technologies Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostic’s s.r.l., IA Collaborative Holdings, LLC, Apex Medical, Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Ypsomed AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Microtec Medical, and others

• Market Segmentation By Product Type: Patch Pump, Tethered Pump and Others

• Market Segmentation By Component Type: Insulin Pump, Infusion Sets, Reservoir

• Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce Sites, and Others

• Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Key Factors Analysis

5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Insulin Infusion Pumps Market

7. Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Layout

8. Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

