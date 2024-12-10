South Australia big winner at 2024 Australian Training Awards

South Australia was in the spotlight at the Australian Training Awards in Canberra last night, taking out some of the top awards up for grabs.

Representatives from the state won the Australian School-Based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year Award (Winner), Vocational Student of the Year Award (Winner), Apprentice of the Year Award (Runner-up), Large Training Provider of the Year Award (Gold), Small Training Provider of the Year Award (Gold), Innovation in VET Award (Silver) and School Pathways to VET Award (Silver).

Excellence in vocational education and training (VET) was everywhere to be seen during the 30th year of the Australian Training Awards.

The VET sector came together at a gala night at the National Convention Centre in the capital to recognise apprentices, trainees, VET students, teachers, practitioners, employers and training providers from around Australia.

Dedication, commitment and achievement in VET were in the spotlight and celebrated at Australia’s premier training awards, attended by the winners, finalists, state and territory training ministers and representatives from the VET sector.

The South Australian winners and finalists joined fellow achievers from all Australian states and territories to become ambassadors and role models for our great VET sector.

South Australian 2024 Australian Training Award winners:

Australian School-Based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year (Winner) – Lara Wilson

Lara dreamed of being a teacher when she was young and couldn’t wait to get in the classroom. A school-based traineeship with MEGT helped get her there sooner. Lara is getting industry experience at Hospital School SA, and completing a Certificate III in School-Based Education Support at MADEC Australia. Through her traineeship, she has discovered how to find her voice, trust her judgement and work in a collaborative team.

Vocational Student of the Year Award (Winner) - Zander Lee

Zander’s training journey began with a leap of faith, when they decided to kick start a new career as a lighting technician. With a keen interest in the technical aspects of theatre, Zander completed a Certificate IV in Live Production and Technical Services at TAFE SA and is employed at the Adelaide Festival Theatre. Zander looks forward to providing technical training, mentoring and pathways into the creative arts industry.

Apprentice of the Year Award (Runner-up) – Bianca Taylor

Bianca started a stonemasonry apprenticeship at the age of 16. She is now South Australia’s first qualified female Stonemason and a proud business owner. As part of her apprenticeship, Bianca completed a Certificate III in Stonemasonry at FCTA – Building Careers.

Large Training Provider of the Year Award (Gold) - TAFE SA

As the public provider of VET in South Australia, TAFE SA plays a crucial role in ensuring South Australians have access to quality vocational education and skills training. TAFE SA is focused on increasing access and choice to quality education and training through innovation, infrastructure upgrades and greater use of digital delivery.

Small Training Provider of the Year Award (Gold) - FCTA - Building Careers

FCTA - Building Careers is a specialised registered training organisation offering bespoke training in bricklaying, stonemasonry, tiling and heritage trades. The only provider of nationally recognised heritage trade skills in Australia, FCTA students learn the latest restoration techniques working on real heritage sites. Recognising the need to retain traditional trade skills, FCTA - Building Careers is uniquely placed to bring the past into the future.

Innovation in VET Award (Silver) - Australian Nursing and Midwifery Education Centre (ANMEC)

ANMEC offers a range of health and social care qualifications. Recognising the many challenges faced by its diverse student cohort and the broader health and aged care sector, ANMEC is exploring alternative training delivery models and developing products and services responsive to local and emerging needs.

School Pathways to VET Award (Silver) - Thebarton Senior College

Thebarton Senior College’s Gateway to VET Program prepares young people for a range of careers. Using the South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) subject framework, students in Years 10 to 12 develop work-oriented literacy, numeracy and employability skills, and gain industry-relevant experience to start vocational qualifications at Certificate II or Certificate III level.

For more information on 2024 Australian Training Awards and the winners visit the Australian Training Awards website.

Quotes

From Federal Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles

It is fantastic to get the chance to come together and celebrate the students, trainees, apprentices, teachers, trainers, providers, employers and advocates that make up our tertiary education system.

The Australian Training Awards are about recognising the dedication and achievements of people in the VET sector and how VET plays a future-shifting role for so many individuals and the communities they live and work in.

The Albanese Labor Government is committed to VET, including through our contribution of $12.6 billion over five years to the National Skills Agreement and 508,000 national enrolments for Free TAFE, including more than 16,990 in South Australia, in the first 18 months.

Looking at the finalists this year, it is clear the VET touches every corner of this country; with representatives from metro, regional and rural communities from all states and territories.

Congratulations to the winners, runners-up and finalists.

From South Australian Minister for Education, Training and Skills Blair Boyer

South Australia has a huge skills agenda and to be successful to create the skilled workers for AUKUS, the Torrens to Darlington project, hydrogen, the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital and three-year-old preschool, then a strong South Australian skills sector is vital.

Along with the Commonwealth, we have invested $2.3 billion as part of the National Skills Agreement - an unprecedented level of investment that has seen skills at the centre of our state's economic growth.

Since coming into government in March 2022, and focusing our investment, we have seen TAFE enrolment numbers go up - the first time in over a decade – the number of courses offered in regional campuses increase and Fee-Free TAFE allowing 15,000 people to access training they may not have had an opportunity to otherwise. Completions are on the rise, as is vocational training in schools. We have also invested $208 million into five technical colleges that will provide a key role of providing more school students with access to high-quality vocational education programs that will prepare them for the workforce in areas of high demand.

These are the things that make a difference to people.

Congratulations to all the winners this evening- these national wins are a testament to the important work you are doing for South Australia and its future economy.