25 Degrees Huntington Beach Presents UNPLUGGED: A Special Acoustic Night Featuring Shock Proof - July 11th
Join us for an unforgettable evening of 90's rock nostalgia with Shock Proof's special acoustic tribute.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a night of stripped-down rock nostalgia as 25 Degrees Huntington Beach proudly presents UNPLUGGED, featuring the high-energy LA band, Shock Proof. Known for their electrifying performances, Shock Proof is set to deliver a special acoustic show paying tribute to the greatest hits of 90’s rock. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 2024, from 6:00 PM to 11:30 PM, for the debut night of this exciting series.
With free entry, 25 Degrees invites you to grab a table and dive into an evening of culinary and musical delight. Kick off your night with their unique appetizers, follow it up with mouth-watering entrees, and enjoy handcrafted cocktails while being serenaded by the sounds of the 90s.
Shock Proof, a 90's rock tribute band from LA, was formed by lead singer Galen Abts and guitarist Kevin Comer. Emerging from the Musicians Institute, they quickly ascended to LA's premier live performance venues. Along with Musicians Institute instructors Nate Rich (guitar) and Jake Bell (drums), this band brings a wealth of touring experience and top-notch musicianship to the stage. Galen Abts shares their excitement: “We’re stoked to be bringing the 90’s nostalgia down to Huntington Beach with this acoustic tribute era.”
Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience at 25 Degrees Huntington Beach. Savor the finest in food and drink while reliving the best of 90’s rock in an intimate acoustic setting. This promises to be an unforgettable night of music, food, and fun.
