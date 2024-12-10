The Global Trauma fixation devices Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of ~7% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Analysis

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insight & Forecast" report will offer an in-depth understanding of the Trauma Fixation Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Trauma Fixation Devices arena.

The global trauma fixation devices market was valued at USD 6.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 10 billion by 2030. Factors such as the rising demand for technologically advanced products, increasing geriatric population, rising number of accident and trauma cases, growing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders, and the rising number of sports-related injuries are expected to drive the trauma fixation devices market.

Trauma Fixation Devices Overview

Trauma fixation devices are medical implants or instruments used in orthopedic surgery to stabilize fractures and provide support to injured bones during the healing process. These devices play a crucial role in promoting proper bone alignment and reducing the risk of complications associated with fractures. There are various types of trauma fixation devices, each designed for specific applications and types of fractures. Here are some common types:

Screws: Screws are used to fixate bone fragments together. They can be conventional screws or specialized screws, such as lag screws or compression screws. The choice depends on the nature of the fracture and the need for compression or stability.

Plates: Plates are metal implants with holes for screws. They are positioned along the bone surface and are used to hold fractured bones together. Plates come in various shapes and sizes to accommodate different anatomical locations and fracture patterns.

Rods: Intramedullary rods or nails are inserted into the medullary canal of long bones (such as the femur or tibia). These rods provide stability and support to the bone, allowing for alignment and healing. They are often used in fractures where traditional plates may be less suitable.

External Fixators: External fixators are devices that are applied externally to the body. They consist of metal rods and pins connected outside the skin to stabilize fractures. External fixators are often used in open fractures or cases where internal fixation is challenging.

Wires and Pins: Wires and pins can be used alone or in combination with other devices to stabilize fractures. They are often used in small bones or for temporary fixation until a more definitive treatment can be performed.

Tension Band Wiring: This technique involves using a wire to convert tensile forces on a bone into compressive forces, allowing for the stabilization of certain types of fractures, particularly in areas prone to bending.

Circular Fixators: These fixators consist of rings connected by struts and wires. They are versatile and can be adjusted for complex fractures or deformities. Circular fixators are often used in limb lengthening procedures.

Bone Grafts: While not a fixation device per se, bone grafts are often used in conjunction with fixation devices to promote bone healing. Autografts (from the patient) or allografts (from donors) may be used to fill gaps or enhance the bone healing process.

The choice of trauma fixation device depends on factors such as the type and location of the fracture, the patient's age, overall health, and the surgeon's preference and expertise. Orthopedic surgeons carefully evaluate each case to determine the most appropriate fixation method to achieve optimal outcomes.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Drivers

The major drivers of the global trauma fixation devices market growth are rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising number of trauma cases, among other factors.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the trauma fixation devices market is the rising geriatric population across the globe. Improving healthcare facilities and disposable incomes have been key factors in improving the quality of life and life expectancy in general. The elderly population is susceptible to numerous bone-related disorders and degenerative bone diseases. According to the data provided by the United Nations, in 2020, there were about 727 million people over the age of 65 years and above living across the globe. The number of the elderly population is further expected to double reaching over 1.5 billion over the period of three decades. The elderly population is susceptible to develop degenerative bone disorders more frequently than younger population.

As per a study published in the Lancet Journal titled "Global, regional prevalence, incidence and risk factors of knee osteoarthritis in population-based studies" by Cui et al., in 2020, there were around 654⋅1 million individuals (40 years and older) with knee osteoarthritis worldwide. As per the aforementioned source, the pooled global incidence of knee OA was 203 per 10,000 person-years in individuals aged 20 and over. Additionally, there are around annual 86⋅7 million individuals (20 years and older) with incident knee OA in 2020 worldwide.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for the significant market share in the trauma fixation devices market. This can be ascribed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases, rising population of the elderly, increasing number of sports-related injuries among other factors in the region.

One of the key factors supporting the growth of the trauma fixation devices market in the region is the high prevalence of osteoporosis. As per the data provided by the National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States, for the study period 2017-2018, the prevalence of low bone mass (a precursor to osteoporosis) in the femoral neck or lumbar spine or both in adults aged 50 years and older is 43.1%, and in women (51.5%) were higher than men (33.5%).

According to the data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, in 2018, there were approximately 2,710,000 cases of road accident-related injuries in the country. The data further provided provisional data for Canada in which reported about 152,847 number of road accident-related cases in the country in 2018.

Trauma Fixation Devices Companies

Some of the key market players operating in the trauma fixation devices market includes Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Medical Inc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG., Stryker, Medtronic, Acumed, INION OY, Orthomed., Smith+Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Bioretec Ltd, Arthrex Inc, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, OsteoMed, Medartis AG and others.

