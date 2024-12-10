CEACAM5 Market Size Will Witness Robust Growth with Emerging Therapies by 2034 | DelveInsight

The CEACAM5 market is projected to experience rapid growth due to the expansion of indications for already approved therapies, increased R&D activities.

DelveInsight’s CEACAM5 Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging CEACAM5, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CEACAM5 market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the CEACAM5 Market Report:

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the CEACAM5 market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

CEACAM5 Drugs Market

Carcinoembryonic Antigen-Related Cell Adhesion Molecule 5 (CEACAM5) is a glycoprotein found on the surface of certain cancer cells. It is overexpressed in a variety of solid tumors, while its expression is low in normal epithelial tissues, making it a promising target for anticancer therapies.

CEACAM5 is highly expressed in a range of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma, gastrointestinal cancers, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and others. As a result, therapies targeting CEACAM5 have significant potential in cancer treatment.

Various therapeutic approaches are being developed to target CEACAM5 in cancer treatment, including vaccines, bispecific T-cell engagers, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

In December 2023, Sanofi discontinued its Tusamitamab Ravtansine program after it failed to meet the primary endpoint in clinical trials, showing no improvement over the chemotherapy drug docetaxel in terms of progression-free survival. This treatment, a collaboration between Sanofi and ImmunoGen, had been evaluated as a monotherapy for metastatic non-squamous NSCLC patients.

Several other CEACAM5-targeting ADCs are currently in clinical trials. One such drug, Surgimab’s SGM-101, is under development for the treatment of colorectal neoplasms and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. It is expected to receive regulatory approval within the forecast period.

Additionally, SGN-CEACAM5C, a drug jointly developed by Sanofi and Seagen, is being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. This ADC leverages Sanofi’s proprietary monoclonal antibody (mAb) technology and Seagen’s ADC technology to selectively target and kill cancer cells.

Companies such as Merck KGaA, Sanofi, Surgimab, Roche, and others are actively involved in developing CEACAM5-targeted therapies. These developments have the potential to significantly influence and expand the CEACAM5 drug market.

Emerging Drugs in the CEACAM5 Inhibitors Market

SGM-101 (Surgimab)

SGM-101 is a tumor-targeting antibody conjugated to a near-infrared fluorochrome, designed to bind selectively to a marker overexpressed in gastrointestinal and other types of tumors. Currently in Phase III clinical trials, it is being investigated for its ability to delineate primary and recurrent tumors, as well as metastases, in patients undergoing colorectal cancer surgery. SGM-101 is also being explored for its use in molecular imaging-guided lung cancer resections, as the CEACAM5 receptor is expressed in over 80% of adenocarcinomas.

M9140 (Merck KGaA)

M9140 is an investigational CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to deliver a cytotoxic topoisomerase 1 (TOP1) inhibitor payload specifically to CEACAM5-expressing tumor cells. Upon delivery, the TOP1 inhibitor disrupts DNA replication and repair in the nucleus, leading to the death of the targeted tumor cells. Additionally, the payload can induce a bystander effect, killing adjacent tumor cells. M9140 is engineered for enhanced stability in circulation and potent cancer cell-killing activity, providing a broad therapeutic window. It also demonstrates potential for synergy with DNA damage response (DDR) inhibition.



CEACAM5 Overview

CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-Related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), also known as CD66e or CEA, is a member of the CEA family of proteins. It is characterized by several extracellular immunoglobulin (Ig)-like domains, including an Ig variable region (IgV)-like domain, termed N, followed by six Ig constant region (IgC)-type 2-like domains (A1, B1, A2, B2, A3, and B3). Among the CEA family, CEACAM1, CEACAM5, CEACAM6, and CEACAM7 play pivotal roles in tumorigenesis.

As a cell surface glycoprotein, CEACAM5 is overexpressed on tumor cells, where it is associated with tumor differentiation, invasion, and metastasis. While CEACAM5 expression is high in several cancers, including gastric, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers, its expression in normal epithelial tissues is low. This makes CEACAM5 an attractive target for anticancer therapies.

CEACAM5 ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates) are a class of compounds designed to target CEACAM proteins. Their mechanism of action can be summarized in three key aspects:

1. Anti-adhesion: CEACAM5 plays a critical role in tumor invasion and metastasis by promoting malignant tumor progression.

2. Extracellular Matrix (ECM) degradation: CEACAM5 is involved in tumor cell migration, and excessive CEACAM5 expression disrupts cell structure and inhibits apoptosis.

3. Activation of tumor signaling pathways: CEACAM5 activates integrin signaling pathways, including the ILK and PI3K pathways, by inhibiting their activity.

Additionally, CEACAM5 serves as a tumor marker for diagnosing various cancers and predicting their progression, deterioration, and subclinical metastasis.

CEACAM5 Drugs Market Therapy Treatment

Specific therapies targeting CEACAM5 have not yet been approved by regulatory agencies. However, researchers are actively exploring various strategies to inhibit CEACAM5 function as a potential treatment for cancers that overexpress this protein. Some of the approaches being investigated include:

1. Small Molecule Inhibitors: Efforts are underway to develop small molecules that can inhibit CEACAM5 activity, particularly for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). These inhibitors aim to disrupt CEACAM5-mediated signaling pathways involved in cancer progression.

2. Monoclonal Antibodies: Antibodies are being engineered to specifically bind to CEACAM5 and block its function. By interfering with CEACAM5-mediated processes, these antibodies could potentially inhibit tumor growth and metastasis.

3. Peptide-based Inhibitors: Peptides derived from the CEACAM5 protein sequence, or designed to mimic its binding partners, are being explored to disrupt CEACAM5 function. These peptides may prevent CEACAM5-mediated cell adhesion, migration, and invasion.

4. Gene Silencing: Techniques such as RNA interference (RNAi) or CRISPR-based gene editing are being employed to silence CEACAM5 expression in cancer cells. Reducing CEACAM5 levels could inhibit cancer cell growth and metastasis.

5. Combination Therapies: Inhibiting CEACAM5 function in combination with other targeted therapies, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy could enhance treatment effectiveness. Combining approaches may offer synergistic benefits and help overcome resistance mechanisms.

These strategies highlight the growing interest in targeting CEACAM5 as a potential therapeutic approach for cancer treatment.

CEACAM5 Inhibitors Market Outlook

The CEACAM5 drug market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing number of CEACAM5-targeted therapies entering clinical trials. Currently, no CEACAM5-targeting drugs have been approved by regulatory bodies.

SAR408701 (tusamitamab ravtansine), an antibody-drug conjugate, was the most advanced agent in clinical trials targeting CEACAM5 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, Sanofi recently discontinued its global clinical development program for this drug after it failed to meet the primary endpoint in clinical studies.

Roche was also testing cibisatamab (RG7802/RO6958688), a bispecific antibody targeting both CEACAM5 and CD3, for the treatment of solid tumors. However, this study was recently halted, and cibisatamab has been removed from Phase I clinical development.

Several major players, including Merck, Surgimab, Roche, and Sanofi, are actively involved in developing CEACAM5-specific therapies. These therapies are currently being evaluated in Phase I and II clinical trials. Roche is testing cibisatamab in combination with RO7122290 for metastatic colorectal cancer in Phase I/II trials. Surgimab is investigating its CEACAM5-targeted agent, SGM-101, for the treatment of colorectal neoplasms and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Merck KGaA is studying M9140 for colorectal cancer, and Sanofi is testing its CEACAM5 agent, SGN-CEACAM5C, in Phase I trials for a range of cancers, including colorectal neoplasms, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Overall, CEACAM5-targeted therapies represent a promising new class of cancer treatments. As current clinical trials mature over the next few years, a deeper understanding of these therapies will emerge, helping to define their role in cancer treatment.

