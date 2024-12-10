Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai conducts oversight monitoring visits in the Matjhabeng, 9 and 10 Dec

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, will conduct oversight monitoring visits in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, under the Lejweleputswa District Municipality in the Free State Province, on 09 and 10 December 2024. The purpose of the visit is to assess the efficacy of government interventions and services that are aimed at dealing with Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and provide support to survivors of these heinous crimes.

As part of this monitoring exercise, the Deputy Minister will visit the Bongani Thuthuzela Care Centre, Thabong SAPS Police Station, Welkom Magistrate Court, and a shelter for GBVF survivors. On the second day of the visit, Deputy Minister Mohai will lead a men's march against GBVF which will culminate into a dialogue on possible interventions to deal with this pandemic and promote positive masculinity.

During this visit, the Deputy Minister will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel; Executive Mayor of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Cllr Veronica Ntakumbana; and the Acting Mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Cllr Hlobohang Mokhomo.

This monitoring visit is part of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, which is coordinated under the theme 30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children.

The media is invited to join Deputy Minister Mohai for this monitoring visit as follows:

DAY 1: Frontline Monitoring Visits to BGVF related Government Facilities

Date: Monday, 09 December 2024

Venue: Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Free State Province

Time: 09h30 – 13h45

DAY 2: GBVF march and Men's Forum Multi-stakeholder Engagement

Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024

Venue: Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Free State Province

Time: 08h00 – 15h00

For confirmation, kindly contact Ms Alucia Sekgathume on 0826892364 or email Alucia@dpme.gov.za.

For media enquiries, please contact

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates