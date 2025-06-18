KwaZulu-Natal Public Works past year achievements

Today marks a year since MEC Martin Meyer took up office in the KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure department and committed to building KZN better under the Government of Provincial Unity. It has been a year of turning around a department that was riddled with numerous challenges, and while not all have been resolved great strides have been made in bringing about change.

Upon taking up office MEC Meyer’s vision has been simple and direct, to make KZN Public Works and Infrastructure work for the taxpayers of this province to whom the department is beholden. This paved the way for the citizens of KZN to better understand the department’s role and mandate within the sphere of delivering much-needed services to various communities. It also saw our hard-working and dedicated officials able to execute their mandates in line with one shared vision.

So, what has KZN Public Works and Infrastructure achieved in the past year? The list is endless, but some proud achievements include the following:

Cut budget speech tabling from R300 000 to R300 through no procurement of billboards, pamphlets or leaflets including diaries and calendars. Drastic reduction and capping of cell phone and data usage for officials saving department R52 000 per month or half a million Rands per year. Slashed petrol card spending from over R1 million per month to just over R300 000 per month. Introduced IRRT (Interim Rapid Response Team) dedicated to investigating, auditing and ensuring resumption of stalled projects which led to the unblocking of projects worth R250 million. Establishment of Women In Construction Advisory Body (She Builds) which is dedicated to bringing solutions to women-led projects. Reduced IDA (Inter-departmental Accounts) overdraft and unpaid contractors amounts from R900 million to being well within the 30-day payment period, meaning all contractors are now to be paid on time. Cleared forensic investigation backlog going back a decade and finalized all disciplinary processes. Introduced Audio-visual recording system during all bidding evaluation processes, including employment selection for department officials. Began shift towards digitization and automation process which will see all documents become digital and save department R1 million per annum in printing costs. Instituted asset audit process to account for all property on department registry. Introduced PPP (Public Private Partnership) initiative with EGB (Esplanade Government Building) as flagship project marking start of partnership with private sector. Jointly tackled hijacked and abandoned buildings with eThekwini, uMhlathuze and national Public Works through a collaborated effort as guided by MOU. Hosted Build KZN Better conference which was the first ever property management gathering attended by over 500 delegates where a blueprint document emerged around property, project finances, related sectors like tourism, among others. Collaborated with Higher Education, TVET colleges and private training institutions to strengthen and revive the EPWP artisan progamme. Undertook biggest asset disposal undertaking where R120.7 million worth of unutilized land and buildings are being disposed to the benefit of KZN public. Embarked Contractors Imbizo roadshow across KZN to engage first-hand contractors on challenges and solutions when it comes to doing business with the department. Established Ethics Desk to flag early irregularities and mitigate corruption.

These are just some of the many achievements that have been realized through a clear and effective mandate, innovative collaboration and renewed sense of commitment. This is what the people of KZN can also expect from a caring and proactive government of the day - the Government of Provincial Unity which the Democratic Alliance is a part of and continues to play its dedicated role.

MEC Meyer also takes this opportunity to acknowledge the hard-working and qualified staff within the KZN Public Works and Infrastructure department who have joined hands to walk alongside each other through what has been a very challenging and equally rewarding year. It is through these passionate and dedicated officials that the department has become a recognized household brand among the families and communities of KZN which has also been noted by other colleagues.

The road ahead to turn KZN Public Works and Infrastructure around is still a long one with many challenges and hurdles expected along the way, however the hope that has been reinstalled and felt throughout by means of the Government of Provincial Unity has inspired meaningful change in the lives of the people of KZN, and it is through the humble dedication to them that the department remains committed to its mandate to build KZN better.

Enquiries:

Steve Bhengu

KZN Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson

Cell: 083 681 7928 / 066 124 2776

#ServiceDeliveryZA