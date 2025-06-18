North West Provincial Legislature holds oversight meeting with Office of the Premier, 19 Jun

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will hold a follow-up oversight meeting with the Office of the Premier over the implementation of the Employment Equity regulations on the appointments of Heads of Provincial Departments and Deputy Director Generals. This follows an oversight meeting on Thursday, 5 June 2025 where the department admitted before the Committee that the provincial government has failed to ensure gender equity in senior appointments as out of the 12 Heads of Department (HoDs) across the province, only one woman, Ms. Kgomotso Mahlobo (Human Settlements), has been appointed.

Furthermore, out of the 11 DDG posts who are not HODs in departments, 8 are filled: 6 by African men, 1 by an African woman, and 1 by an Indian man. Hon. Oliphant had warned that appointing more men would contradict both the South African Constitution and the province’s own equity commitments. “This unlawful deviation from the advertised equity priorities would not only be a step backward but a betrayal of efforts to redress historic imbalances,” he said. The Committee called for a full employment equity implementation report from all departments and urged the Office of the Premier to reconsider appointments that have not yet been finalized.

The Commission for Gender Equity will also make a presentation on work conducted on ensuring implementation of the employment equity regulations.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: JB Marks Municipal Mayor’s Board Room in Potchefstroom

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

