Everest Group positioned Mirketa as Aspirant in report Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Mirketa recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's 2024 Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Recognition by Everest Group highlights our focus on innovation and excellence in healthcare, transforming care delivery and driving operational efficiency with digital solutions.” — Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mirketa Inc

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirketa, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions and Salesforce consulting, is proud to announce its recognition as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s “Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.” This acknowledgment highlights Mirketa’s commitment to driving innovation, enhancing patient outcomes, and delivering cutting-edge digital transformation services in the healthcare sector.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a globally recognized framework that assesses service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Mirketa’s inclusion as an Aspirant reflects its robust portfolio of solutions, including its flagship product Elixir, and its dedication to empowering healthcare providers with scalable, patient-centric technologies.

Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mirketa, commented on the achievement: “Being recognized by Everest Group underscores our relentless focus on innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. Our team’s expertise in delivering impactful digital solutions is transforming the way healthcare providers operate, ensuring better care delivery and operational efficiency.”

Mirketa’s specialized services in the healthcare domain, powered by AI/ML advancements and robust product development capabilities, enable providers to meet the growing demands of a digital-first world. The company’s comprehensive offerings include:

• Salesforce EHR Solutions: Streamlining healthcare workflows and improving patient engagement.

• Elixir Patient Portal: Revolutionizing patient experience with intuitive and secure engagement tools.

• AI-Powered Analytics: Delivering actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and care outcomes.

This recognition by Everest Group positions Mirketa among a select group of providers paving the way for digital transformation in the healthcare industry.

About Mirketa

Mirketa is a leading Salesforce Crest Partner specializing in healthcare, financial services, and nonprofit solutions. With over a decade of experience, Mirketa has empowered organizations across industries with innovative digital solutions that drive growth and success. Its flagship product, Elixir, is designed to transform patient engagement and operational efficiency for healthcare providers worldwide.



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market.

