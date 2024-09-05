Mirketa to present a webinar on “Digital Transformation for Nonprofits"

Mirketa - Salesforce Partner Company Salesforce Crest Partner

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirketa, a full-cycle digital transformation company and trusted Salesforce partner, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Digital Transformation for Nonprofits: Navigating the Future with Gen AI." This event, scheduled for September 11, 2024, at 10 AM PT, aims to empower nonprofit leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to embrace digital transformation.

The webinar will begin with an exploration of the fundamentals of digital transformation and its critical role for nonprofits. It will include an expert panel, headlined by Rajeev Kumar, CEO of Mirketa, who brings over 25 years of experience in leading transformative technology initiatives for both corporates and nonprofits.

Rajeev’s experience in digital transformation positions him as a thought leader in the field. In his words, "At Mirketa, our goal is not just to offer technology solutions but to be a catalyst for change in the nonprofit sector. Through our thought leadership content, we aim to provide nonprofits with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complexities of digital transformation successfully. I’m really looking forward to this webinar where we’ll hear from Quintina about her incredible digital transformation journey at St. Mary’s Center."

Quintina Barkus, Director of Finance at St. Mary’s Center, will provide practical insights into the digital transformation journey at St. Mary’s Center, focusing on the implementation process, securing buy-in from internal partners, and their future expectations. She shares her excitement, saying, "At St. Mary’s Center, we’re embarking on an exciting digital transformation journey. While we’re still in the early stages, the process of securing internal buy-in has been crucial, and we have high hopes for how these changes will propel our mission forward. Rajeev’s leadership in this space has been a big inspiration, and I’m excited to share our plans during this webinar."

The session will be moderated by Matt Falkner, Sales Director at Mirketa, who has over 25 years of sales and consulting experience, including work in healthcare. Matt has expertise in CRM, EHR, and RCM consulting, and his knowledge of solutions like Health Cloud and Elixir Practice Management will guide the discussion. Reflecting on the event, Matt shared, " Reflecting on the event, Matt shares, "This webinar is going to be a fantastic opportunity for nonprofit leaders who are ready to dive into digital transformation. With Rajeev’s forward-thinking strategies and Quintina’s real-world experience at St. Mary’s Center, we’re covering all the bases. I’m excited to moderate this session and help our audience see how they can use tech tools to make a difference in their missions.

About Mirketa Inc.

Mirketa Inc. is a global technology consulting company specializing in delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. As a full-cycle digital transformation company and Salesforce crest partner, Mirketa empowers organizations to achieve their goals and maximize their potential. Headquartered in California, Mirketa serves clients across various industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and non-profit. Mirketa is also a proud member of Pledge 1%, demonstrating its commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility by contributing 1% of its resources to community initiatives.

