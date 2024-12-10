JobNet.com.mm to host JobNATION - Myanmar’s BIGGEST Career Fair in the Country’s Two Major Business Capitals

Yangon JobNATION will be held on Saturday 22nd March at Novotel Hotel Yangon & Mandalay JobNATION will be held on Sunday 15th June at Mingalar Mandalay hotel.

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet JobNATION, Myanmar’s premier career fair, is set to return in two locations in 2025. The Yangon JobNATION will be held on Saturday 22nd March at Novotel Hotel Yangon, and Mandalay JobNATION will be held on Sunday 15th June at Mingalar Mandalay hotel.Recognised as the country’s largest career event, JobNATION will have more than 70 local and international employers participating, hiring over 1,200+ positions nationwide in industries such as telecommunications, FMCG, banking and insurance, trade and distribution, medical and pharmaceuticals, hospitality and many more. It is estimated a total of over 6,500+ people will attend both events.“JobNet JobNATION provides an opportunity for companies to directly promote their employer brand to the largest network of professionals in Myanmar. Participating in both JobNATION job fair events will support businesses to amplify their reach in the 2 largest cities, while empowering job seekers with access to employment opportunities from leading companies in the country,” said Mr. Sean Hope, Marketing Director of JobNet.com.mm The premier job fairs will integrate JobNet’s proprietary Paperless Technology to enhance the recruitment process by digitising CV collections and tracking candidate applications. Candidate applications and submitted CVs will be securely stored in the JobNet Talent CRM platform for convenient access and follow-up, preventing the loss of valuable applications, helping employers secure skilled talent for important roles more easily.The Paperless Technology also elevates the candidate job search experience, enabling Job Seekers to use their JobNet Profile as their Digital CV ID at JobNATION, eliminating the need for traditional paper CVs. Job Seekers can easily view career opportunities and the respective requirements by scanning the QR Code of the hiring companies. Applications submitted will be directly sent to the hiring company’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS), powered by JobNet.Launched in 2018, JobNet JobNATION job fair has played an instrumental role in extending career opportunities to job seekers throughout Myanmar. The upcoming JobNATION job fairs will continue this mission, offering roles ranging from entry-level positions for fresh graduates, to senior-level and management opportunities. Dedicated Interview Booths will be setup at the venue for on-the-spot discussions and interviews.The Yangon JobNATION job fair will also feature a robust line-up of valuable presentations and inspiring career talks led by Expert Speakers and TOP HR leaders from the community.Employers interested in participating in JobNet JobNATION 2025 are encouraged to REGISTER HERE for this unique opportunity to connect with Myanmar’s best and brightest professionals.ABOUT JOBNATIONJobNATION is the biggest digitally-driven job fair ever held in Myanmar, with the last edition attracting 15,000 job seekers from all industries in Myanmar and hiring across all job categories. The event is targeted at motivated professionals looking for their next career opportunity, as well as established staff interested in staying up to date in regards to hiring and recruitment trends. Between the 65+ companies that normally attend looking to hire and a full day’s agenda from thought leading speakers in the industry, JobNATION is the event not to be missed for ambitious professionals.ABOUT THE JOBNET GROUPThe JobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm , two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar. JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. The platform attracts ~25,000+ Myanmar white-collar professionals every day and over ~120,000 job applications are generated every month. With Alote.com.mm you can easily source workers for your blue-collar / grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles. The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION.

