2025 April - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm

2025 April - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm INDUSTRIES

2025 April - Monthly Hiring Insights on JobNet.com.mm JOB FUNCTION

The top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in April 2025 about the evolving talent market in Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on JobNet.com.mm for April 2025:

- Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
- FMCG
- Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
- Food and Beverage/Catering
- Education/Training
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Construction/Building/Architecture
- IT/Computer
- Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences

The list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for April 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:

- Sales, Business Development
- Finance, Accounting, Audit
- Marketing, Media, Creative
- IT Hardware, Software
- Engineering, Technical, HSE
- HR, Training and Recruitment
- Administrative
- Customer Service, Support
- Logistics, Warehousing, Port
- Education, Teaching, Childcare

