Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is Winner of the Prestigious 2024 London Book Festival Award

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate Debt-Free is Winner of London Book Festival Award Dr. Chisholm's Tribute to Late Parents Mr. Eugene & Mrs. Alnora Chisholm Mission Possible Book Cover and London Book Festival Winner Award

Thank you, London Book Festival as this one is not only a win for me, it is a win for my parents, the late Mr. Eugene & Mrs. Alnora Chisholm with the legacy they set in motion...” — Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent announcement, the highly-respected London Book Festival named American author and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as the 2024 London Book Festival Winner in the “How To” Category for his book, Mission Possible : How to Graduate from College Debt-Free.More specifically, the “How To” book category is reserved for books that provide step-by-step instructions on how to do, create, build, make, fix, or accomplish something. In the case of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free, it provides real and practical step-by-step instructions on how a person can go to college and actually graduate debt-free by offering a multitude of solutions to address and cover the cost of college tuition, college housing, and books for college.Also, this incredible and remarkable accomplishment is also a testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, their respective parents, guardians, families, and others. In addition to this, the message of Mission Possible and its practical steps to follow to go to college and graduate debt-free continue to be celebrated around the world as Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free has also been recognized by the International Book Awards, Florida Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an award-winning book.Additionally, its author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm was also recognized as both a Winner of the Pencraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence in Las Vegas, Nevada and was honored with a distinguished Trio Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi. Both of these incredible achievements took place just earlier this year with Mission Possible being one of the key catalyst for Dr. Chisholm receiving these exceptional achievements.“It is an absolute distinguished honor to be the Winner of the London Book Festival in the ‘How-To’ Category for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. I am blessed to witness a book that I wrote be celebrated and read around the world. Thank you, London Book Festival as this one is not only a win for me, it is a win for my parents, the late Mr. Eugene & Mrs. Alnora Chisholm with the legacy they set in motion and a win for anyone who has ever struggled to overcome adversity to turn the ‘impossible’ into something incredible.”Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher’s website ( www.Greenlightbooks.org ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ).Some of the other award-winning authors of the 2024 London Book Festival are Joseph Kuhn Carey, Thomas Wing, Andrea Hellman, David W. Berner, Dr. Toby S. Jenkins, Hannah L. Ubl, and Lisa X. Walden to name a few. Learn more about the London Book Festival and its other award-winning authors and books at www.LondonBookFestival.com ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, award-winning author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:Facebook: Graduate Debt Free ClubLinkedIn: Juan ChisholmInstagram: @Juan.ChisholmTikTok: @Juan.ChisholmFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at 407-494-5721 and/or email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.ABOUT THE LONDON BOOK FESTIVALThe London Book Festival celebrates the best in international publishing.The London Book Festival considers books in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Italian in various categories. Submitted works are evaluated by a panel of industry experts that evaluate 1) General excellence and the author's passion for telling a good story and 2) The potential of the work to reach a wider audience.Receiving an award or being recognized by the London Book Festival as a Winner, Runner-Up, or Honorable Mention is an incredible honor and impressive achievement for any author to receive on behalf of his/her book and their respective publisher.Learn more about the London Book Festival and its Annual Program at

