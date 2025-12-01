Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is a Global Film Festival Winner for Mission Possible Book Award Movie

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is now a Global Film Festival Winner for "The Mission Possible Book Award" Movie based on Chisholm's Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Internationally acclaimed, twelve-time award-winning author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is now recognized as a Global Film Festival Winner for his film, "The Mission Possible Book Award" based on his award-winning book, Mission Possible. The Mission Possible Book Award Movie Poster for the Global Film Festival.

I am thankful and grateful to be recognized as a winner by the Global Film Festival as it means a lot to my family and I and all of our supporters as it truly speaks to the impact of Mission Possible.” — Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is now recognized as a Global Film Festival Winner for his documentary movie, "The Mission Possible Book Award" by the Global Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.The Mission Possible Book Award Movie is a documentary movie based on the success of Dr. Chisholm’s award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Additionally, the movie documentary encapsulates a remarkable story about hope, overcoming challenges, beating the odds, bouncing back after the loss of loved ones, and turning all that adversity into something positive, inspirational, and extraordinary as the movie documentary follows the success of book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and its author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.Additionally, The Mission Possible Book Award Movie uses archival photos and videos to bring the story to life as Chisholm uses special moments from the past in photos and videos to showcase an even brighter light on the significance of the present-day successes with Mission Possible. Also, viewers will witness the transformation of starting from humble beginnings to being catapulted into international acclaim.In receiving this incredible award by the Global Film Festival, Dr. Chisholm has shared that "I am thankful and grateful to be recognized as a Winner by the Global Film Festival as it means a lot to my family and I and all of our supporters as it truly speaks to the impact of Mission Possible."Moreover, having a movie both selected and recognized as an award-winning film by the Global Film Festival in Los Angeles, California is an incredible and remarkable accomplishment. It is also a testament to the overall impact of Dr. Chisholm's award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of others in now, a motion picture format as an award-winning documentary movie titled, "The Mission Possible Book Award." Learn more at www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com and Instagram handle @MissionPossibleBookAward.ABOUT MISSION POSSIBLE: HOW TO GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE DEBT-FREE BOOKMission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is an internationally acclaimed twelve (12) time award-winning book by Jacksonville, Florida native, Florida State University (FSU) Graduate, and three-time author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm. Mission Possible has been recognized by the Florida Book Awards, International Book Awards, Pencraft Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an inspirational and award-winning book designed to help its readers to go to college and graduate debt-free and/or as close to debt-free as possible.Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Clubwebsite at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is an internationally acclaimed, twelve-time award-winning author, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Award for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm has also been recognized by the Paris Book Festival and as a 2025 Independent Press Award Winner in New York and New Jersey for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the American Book Fest as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm was also recognized with a 2024 Trio Achievers Award in Biloxi, Mississippi.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from the Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com with his next virtual class scheduled for Thursday, December 11th 2025. If interested in joining the Graduate Debt-Free Virtual class, email Info@GreenlightBooks.org.Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.For press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.

