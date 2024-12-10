Maldives Monetary Authority-ADBI-APAEA Joint Workshop on Monetary Policy and Central Banking Issues in Asia and the Pacific
8:45 Maldives Time
Summary
The conduct of monetary policy has become increasingly challenging for emerging Asian economies in recent years because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, unconventional monetary policy and rising interest rates in advanced countries, volatile capital flows, shifts in commodity prices, climate change, and the rise of digital finance and credit intermediation by the nonbank sector. Such developments have elevated the importance of enhancing monetary policy transmission to the real economy and ensuring effective monetary policy coordination with fiscal and macroprudential policy.
Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA), and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA), this joint research workshop will examine monetary policy, banking and finance, and central banking issues across developing Asia and the Pacific.
The workshop will feature research papers that address critical issues of financial cycles and monetary policy, dynamics of remittances and financial development on economic growth, business cycle and credit policy, international reserves, climate change and financial stability, and fiscal effectiveness and the debt sustainability of small open economies.
Objectives
- Examine emerging central banking issues and effective monetary and financial policies in Asia and the Pacific, with a special focus on small island economies.
- Highlight central bank and supervisory practices for boosting financial stability and governance in developing Asia and the Pacific.
Target Participants
- Central bankers and other government officials
- Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations
Output
- Enhanced understanding of the factors affecting the conduct of monetary policy in emerging economies in Asia and the Pacific
- Improved dialogue and support for monetary policy development and research
- Featured research papers will be considered for inclusion in a special issue of an SSCI-listed journal
- Presentations and related materials will be made available on the ADBI website
How to Register
By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI
Partners
- Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA)
- Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA)
