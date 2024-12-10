ADB Business Opportunities in Hong Kong, China

Description

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will host a Business Opportunities Event (BOE) as a side event during the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, on 14 January 2025. This event aims to present ADB’s business opportunities to the private sector in Hong Kong, covering both sovereign and non-sovereign (private sector) options. Approximately 50 private sector participants are expected to attend, representing various sectors including finance, infrastructure, urban planning, and water management, among others.

Objectives

This half-day event will help the participants familiarize about ADB’s:

Procurement policies and procedures

Financial products

Private sector operations and products, and

Information on upcoming opportunities in ADB transport, urban, and water development projects across ADB’s developing member countries (DMCs).

The BOE will also include country presentations from senior government officials from ADB’s DMCs.

Target participants

Consultants

Contractors

Service Provider

Suppliers

Non-government organizations/Civil society organizations

Relevant officials of government

Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution from finance, infrastructure, urban planning and water, and other sectors

Speakers

Ms. Galiya Ismakova , Director, Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department, ADB

, Director, Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department, ADB Ms. Suzanne Gaboury , Director General, Private Sector Operations Department, ADB

, Director General, Private Sector Operations Department, ADB Ms. Tsuneyuki Sakai , Unit Head Project Administration, Transport Sector Office, ADB

, Unit Head Project Administration, Transport Sector Office, ADB Mr. Norio Saito , Senior Director, Water and Urban Sector Office, ADB

, Senior Director, Water and Urban Sector Office, ADB Mr. Emil Sadain , Senior Undersecretary, Department of Public Works and Highway, Philippines

, Senior Undersecretary, Department of Public Works and Highway, Philippines Mr. Timothy Batan , Undersecretary, Department of Transportation, Philippines

, Undersecretary, Department of Transportation, Philippines Ms. Dwi Wahyuni Kartianingsih, Director for Business Climate and International Cooperation, The National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP)

How to register

Register now to join the event.