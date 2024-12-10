ADB Business Opportunities in Hong Kong, China
Description
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will host a Business Opportunities Event (BOE) as a side event during the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, on 14 January 2025. This event aims to present ADB’s business opportunities to the private sector in Hong Kong, covering both sovereign and non-sovereign (private sector) options. Approximately 50 private sector participants are expected to attend, representing various sectors including finance, infrastructure, urban planning, and water management, among others.
Objectives
This half-day event will help the participants familiarize about ADB’s:
- Procurement policies and procedures
- Financial products
- Private sector operations and products, and
- Information on upcoming opportunities in ADB transport, urban, and water development projects across ADB’s developing member countries (DMCs).
The BOE will also include country presentations from senior government officials from ADB’s DMCs.
Target participants
- Consultants
- Contractors
- Service Provider
- Suppliers
- Non-government organizations/Civil society organizations
- Relevant officials of government
- Other relevant/interested individual/agency/institution from finance, infrastructure, urban planning and water, and other sectors
Speakers
- Ms. Galiya Ismakova, Director, Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department, ADB
- Ms. Suzanne Gaboury, Director General, Private Sector Operations Department, ADB
- Ms. Tsuneyuki Sakai, Unit Head Project Administration, Transport Sector Office, ADB
- Mr. Norio Saito, Senior Director, Water and Urban Sector Office, ADB
- Mr. Emil Sadain, Senior Undersecretary, Department of Public Works and Highway, Philippines
- Mr. Timothy Batan, Undersecretary, Department of Transportation, Philippines
- Ms. Dwi Wahyuni Kartianingsih, Director for Business Climate and International Cooperation, The National Public Procurement Agency (LKPP)
How to register
Register now to join the event.
