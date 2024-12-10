Anjalts New Song 'December Snow' Arrives for the Holiday Season

IXO Music Launches Anjalts Latest New Single 'December Snow,' Available Globally on December 13

‘December Snow’ trickles in an inspiration of a first snowfall that simply makes the season feel a tad more festive” — IXO Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first snowflakes drift down and the holiday season unfolds, rising songwriter and producer Anjalts shares her latest song, ‘ December Snow ,’ that drops December 13, reaching audiences in over 250 countries.“‘December Snow’ is the second release from her upcoming third album, currently in production,” says Elle Asti of IXO Music, an artist development company teaming up with Anjalts once again for this release. “Some songs are extra special, and this one highlights her versatility of embracing different levels of genres to reflect her own experiences while allowing listeners to interpret the anticipation of the first snowfall in their own way—where an ordinary moment can certainly become extraordinary."Anjalts first shared the announcement on Instagram , and offered a glimpse into the creative process behind ‘December Snow,’ explaining that she started by recording the guitar and vocal tracks before layering in synths to preserve the song's natural warmth. "I wanted to keep it organic and let the instruments flow," Anjalts shared. "It was freezing in the studio that week, and what kept me warm was actually the memory of this song --in such a frosty atmosphere."The crystalline soundscape of ‘December Snow’ features delicate guitars and distant synths that echo the quiet anticipation of a snowy December day. The track’s narrative intertwines a mistletoe reflection of an accidental kiss, set against a wintry landscape, where silence replaces the hustle of the holiday season. A frozen moment in time, when young hearts race against the snow falling in slow motion, and the growing pains of resisting the tremors of falling in love.Anjalts' production on the third album brings a refreshing allure of skimmed-down arrangements paired with her alluring vocals that channel the narrative deeper into the mix. ‘December Snow’ trickles in an inspiration of a first snowfall that simply makes the season feel a tad more festive.Beyond the song’s universal nostalgia and appeal for snow-covered trees under wintry sunlight, ‘December Snow’ shines bright in those simple moments. Anjalts delivers a timeless melody for her listeners to enjoy and sing for many holidays to come.Be the first to hear ‘December Snow’ HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Wrong Side of the Road by Anjalts

