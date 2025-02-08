Meanwhile in Music: Anjalts Shares New Song 'Just Stay 4 Awhile'

A GLIMPSE BEHIND THE SCENES OF SONGWRITER / PRODUCER ANJALTS NEW SONG 'JUST STAY 4 AWHILE'

We all experience emotions that bring us to tears or make us smile — and sometimes, hearing the same song years later reminds us just how much we've grown since then.” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life moves at a relentless pace rushing from one obligation to the next, caught in the whirlwind of responsibilities and expectations. But what if we could stand still for a moment? What if we could stay, reflect, and savor the time we have with those we cherish? This is the essence of Anjalts' latest single, ‘Just Stay 4 Awhile,’ a song that encourages listeners to embrace stillness amid life’s chaos. The song launched worldwide on February 07, 2025, and marks the fourth single from her forthcoming album that continues to highlight the ingenuity and sonic versatility of this multi-dimensional composer/musician every time she appears on the music scene.‘Just Stay 4 Awhile’ blends a few harmonious acoustic guitars, layered in an unscripted rhythmic foundation beneath an elegantly submerged electric guitar. The flanged sound of the lead guitar drifts effortlessly over the mix, introducing an expressive composition of improvised elements that bring a spontaneous and organic feel to the studio recording. Anjalts described using several acoustic guitars as the rhythmic backbone of the track, along with an electric guitar gliding notes that add a deeper bass-like vibe and in the distance, a singular synth flows through the music. Highlighting an eclectic balance of instruments pulled together by the catchy chorus of symphonic vocal outpour in this polished production.Taking a further look inside Anjalts’ song journey, studio engineer Acen Sinclair of IXO Music reflects on working with Anjalts during the recording sessions. “When I saw Anjalts recording this song, she already had all the lyrical notes and melody done,” says Sinclair. “She wanted the acoustic guitar to carry the rhythm usually performed by percussion instruments, while she improvised the electric guitar parts live in the studio. It was challenging for her to explain the arrangement, and she stated, ‘It’s okay, I’ll just play each part on separate tracks. Don’t worry, it’ll come together at the end, you’ll see.’ And she simply delivered something extraordinary.”‘Just Stay 4 Awhile’ mirrors a reconnection in relationships of remembering that first feeling of what brought two people together in the first place. Anjalts shares her perspective on this sentiment. “Relationships can be transcendent and are not like instant fixes,” states the artist. “It takes time to create something from nothing. It’s essential to understand the highs and lows we experience and the kinds of decisions we make. However somewhere in the middle, there is some kind of balance. We all experience emotions that bring us to tears or make us smile — and sometimes, hearing the same song years later reminds us just how much we've grown since then."Following the success of her single ‘ Overflow ,’ Anjalts’ prolific and imaginative composing continues to propel her artistry forward. With a penchant for prolific, soul-stirring songs that are ethereal in nature and under the radar —Anjalts’ improvised musicianship and raw originality sets her apart in a much-saturated industry. Each new release showcases her evolving artistry and ability to connect on an intuitive level.For those who appreciate music that resonates deeply and leaves a lasting impression, this is one release you don’t want to miss. Be the first to experience ‘Just Stay 4 Awhile” - LISTEN HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/ Song link: https://music.anjalts.com/juststay4awhile PRESS CONTACT

'Wrong Side of the Road' Lyric Video by Anjalts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.