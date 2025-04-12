Soul-Stirring New Single 'Love U this Late' Arrives Right on Time

Anjalts shares the sixth song lifted from her upcoming third album

Simple minds don’t like simple things/ Complex thoughts and all those difficult things.” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a grounded ever-glow of creativity that radiates from this multi-instrumentalist/producer. Her music simmers in an elusive fusion of chill pop, soul, and acoustic elements—balancing intricate layers that continue an atmospheric evolution in her sound.Anjalts returns with 'Love U this Late'—an evocative ballad that explores emotional detachment, awakening, and the heavy silence of unspoken truths. Entirely self-composed, produced, and performed, the track maintains its’ tranquil allure and highlights Anjalts’ creative autonomy within a deeper outpouring of feelings unlike any other storytelling experience.“There is a balance she holds onto in the studio,” reveals Elle Asti, CEO of IXO Music. “It’s a remarkable observation of an artist with such a wide musical range. Watching the complexity of this song come together with all the inner conflicts and improvisations remains nothing short of brilliant,” Asti adds.Following her previous release, Evanescent Mind , Anjalts soon shared 'Love U This Late,' the sixth song lifted from her upcoming third album, as a form of reflection embracing a minimal production mindset. Anjalts' airy vocals and lyrics intimately draw you in from the very first lines: “Take a walk with me/ take a walk when you’re looking down”—it feels like a soft plea to pause, to notice what’s been overlooked—in love, in life, and within ourselves.As the song unfolds, so does the emotional weight. Lines like: "I wish it was different/ I wish you were” true"—cut an unfiltered honesty, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt unseen or unheard.What sets 'Love U this Late' apart is its refusal to dilute the complexity of human emotion. The“ chorus—“Simple minds don’t like simple things/ Complex thoughts and all those difficult things”—becomes a mirror for our discomfort, a morality confrontation we often sidestep.Anjalts doesn’t hold back. When she sings, "We’re standing up and awake/ In this painful insomnia/ Useless dystopia"—it moves the narrative of love that is no longer just personal—it becomes a reflection of a fractured world. The line conveys more considerable unrest that ties emotional isolation to the chaos of modern life.The production flows like a looking glass into the song’s depth—anchored by heavy bass lines, acoustic guitar, and ethereal echoes that ripple across the track like subtle aftershocks. It’s the composer’s intention, where every shift underscores the inner conflict beneath the words.With 'Love U this Late,' Anjalts continues to defy convention, standing out as a multi-prolific force in an industry obsessed with easy labels. The artist lays bare a song about missed timing—a gentle reminder that sometimes realizations come too late, and facing it sooner, however difficult, is the only way through.Listen Now to 'Love U this Late' Link Here CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/ Song link: https://anjalts.com/loveuthislate

Anjalts - Just Stay 4 Awhile

