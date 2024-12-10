Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Combination Therapy Phase 2 Protocol of NA-931 and Tirzepatide at ICOCD-2025

Biomed Industrie, Inc. logo NA-931 for weight loss pipeline

Biomed Industries, Inc. will present combination therapy phase 2 clinical protocol of NA-931 and Tirzepatide at ICOCD on January 2–3, 2025, in Seattle, WA

By combining the oral NA-931 with Tirzepatide, we aim to reduce the injectable dosage, minimizing side effects while enhancing weight loss outcomes, thus advancing patient-centered obesity treatments.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed) announced today that it will present two research papers at the upcoming International Conference on Obesity and Chronic Diseases (ICOCD-2025), scheduled to take place January 2–3, 2025, in Seattle, WA.ICOCD-2025 serves as a global platform for leading scientists, researchers, and industry experts to share their experiences and discuss cutting-edge advancements in obesity and chronic disease management. It provides a collaborative environment for exploring innovations, addressing challenges, and advancing patient care in these critical areas.PHASE 1 RESULTS OF NA-931: A QUADRUPLE RECEPTOR AGONISTThe first presentation, “NA-931: A Novel Quadruple Agonist Targeting IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptors to Reduce Body Weight Without Muscle Loss”, highlights the top-line results from Biomed’s Phase 1B clinical trial. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated clinically meaningful weight loss without significant gastrointestinal side effects or muscle loss, positioning NA-931 as a safe, well-tolerated, and innovative option for weight management.NA-931’s key differentiators include its oral formulation and reduced side effects compared to currently available GLP-1-based therapies. Designed as a small molecule quadruple receptor agonist, NA-931 targets both obesity and type 2 diabetes.EFICACY Data:28-Day Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Study:Participants treated with NA-931 achieved mean weight reductions of up to 6.8%, or 5.1% relative to placebo (p < 0.001).12-Week MAD Study (Including Open-Label Extension):Participants receiving 150 mg/day of NA-931 achieved up to 12.7% body weight reduction, or 10.4% relative to placebo.SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY:28-Day Study:NA-931 was well tolerated, with 86% of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) rated as insignificant. Mild nausea occurred in only 3.7% of participants overall, with no incidents of vomiting.12-Week Study:Similar tolerability was observed, with mild nausea in 6.8% of participants overall and no significant events.PHASE 2- MONO-THERAPY OF NA-931 IS BEING CONDUCTED.Biomed is currently conducting a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 13-week study of NA-931 for weight management in 125 patients who are obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition. The topline results are anticipated in the first half of 2025.COMBINATION THERAPY: NA-931 AND TIRZEPATIDEThe second presentation, “Clinical Protocol of Phase 2B Combination Therapy: NA-931 and Tirzepatide for the Treatment of Obesity” , outlines Biomed’s innovative approach to combining its proprietary NA-931 with Eli Lilly’s Tirzepatide (Zepbound), an FDA-approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist.The trial is intended to follow-up on Biomed’s promising preclinical studies showed that combining Tirzepatide with NA-931 resulted in synergistic effects on weight loss, blood glucose control, and lipid metabolism.The study is designed to have three periods. The 48-week core treatment period has 9 treatment arms, with combinations of 3 Tirzepatide doses (0, 5 mg and 15 mg injectable, weekly) and 3 NA-931 doses ( 0, 60 mg, and 150 mg oral, daily). The core treatment period is then followed by an open-label 12-week treatment extension period. The extension period is then followed by a 12-week post-treatment period, during which all study treatments will be withdrawn from all arms.The combination therapy is designed to leverage NA-931’s broad receptor activation, which promotes fat metabolism while preserving muscle mass, alongside Tirzepatide’s proven efficacy in insulin sensitivity and appetite suppression. The goal is to enhance therapeutic outcomes, reduce reliance on higher doses of injectable Tirzepatide, and minimize gastrointestinal and systemic side effects.“By combining NA-931 with Tirzepatide, we aim to reduce the dosage requirements of injectable GLP-1 therapies, thereby minimizing side effects while enhancing weight loss outcomes,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “This innovative strategy represents a significant advancement in patient-centered obesity management, providing more effective and tolerable treatment options.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. Its robust pipeline includes treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder, diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome.For more information, visit Biomed’s website:Media Contact:Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131, USATel: 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

