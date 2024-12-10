Transforming High Volume Immigration: Formally and Green and Spiegel U.S. Launch Strategic AI Partnership

Combining AI innovation with legal expertise, Formally and Green and Spiegel U.S. transform immigration and enterprise legal services.

Collaborating with Formally has been an incredible journey. Their cutting-edge AI technology aligns perfectly with our vision of modernizing legal services without compromising on client experience.” — Jonathan Grode

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formally , a pioneering legal technology company founded by Stanford-trained AI specialist and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Amélie Vavrovsky , announces a strategic partnership with Green and Spiegel U.S ., one of North America’s oldest and most esteemed immigration law firms. This collaboration has been instrumental in developing Formally’s advanced AI-powered Enterprise solution, designed to transform client experiences and streamline complex legal workflows for businesses worldwide.Formally has developed an innovative AI-powered Enterprise solution that sets new standards for security, efficiency, and compliance in legal technology. Her background as an ethical AI Research Fellow and technical advisor to a plethora of governmental organizations, have been instrumental in creating a platform that prioritizes both technological advancement and ethical considerations.Green and Spiegel, U.S. has partnered with the company to refine Formally’s Enterprise solution by providing deep legal expertise and insights into client needs. This extensive experience in immigration law and commitment to personalized client service have been pivotal in shaping a platform that leverages AI to deliver unparalleled efficiency and compliance.“We are incredibly excited to partner with Green and Spiegel U.S.,” said Amélie Vavrovsky. CEO of Formally. “The invaluable expertise of their Managing Partner, Jonathan Grode, has been instrumental in integrating advanced Enterprise capabilities into our platform. Jonathan’s forward-thinking approach and profound understanding of both the legal landscape and client expectations have elevated our Enterprise solution to new heights.”Jonathan Grode, Managing Partner at Green and Spiegel U.S., is renowned for his innovative strategic approach, such as his contributions to the EB2-NIW visa, and dedication to client experiences. With over a decade of leadership, he has guided the firm to embrace technological advancements while maintaining a personal touch in client relations.“Collaborating with Formally has been an incredible journey,” said Jonathan Grode. “Their cutting-edge AI technology aligns perfectly with our vision of modernizing legal services without compromising on the quality of client experience. Together, we’ve developed a solution that not only automates and simplifies legal processes but also ensures our clients receive the personalized attention they deserve.”This partnership highlights both firms’ dedication to innovation and excellence in client service. By integrating AI into legal workflows, Formally and Green and Spiegel are setting a new industry standard for efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction, all while meeting the rigorous approval requirements set forth by AILA and the US office.The partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in client service. By integrating AI into legal workflows, Formally and Green, and Spiegel aim to set a new industry standard for efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction.Key Features of the Enhanced Enterprise Solution:•AI-Powered Automation: Automates routine tasks to reduce manual effort and minimize errors.•Improved Client Experience: Streamlines communication and provides clients with real-time updates.•.Scalable Solutions: Adapts to the needs of businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations.•Advanced AI Architecture: Built on state-of-the-art security protocols and ethical AI principlesAbout FormallyFormally transforms legal workflows through advanced artificial intelligence and robust security architecture. The company combines cutting-edge technology with deep understanding of legal workflows. Formally's solutions have earned recognition from the American Bar Association and Forbes, establishing new standards for innovation in legal technology. Dedicated to enhancing client experiences, Formally makes legal processes more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for businesses and individuals alike.About Green and SpiegelGreen and Spiegel is a prominent law firm specializing in North American immigration law, with its U.S. headquarters, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and additional offices in Colorado, Florida, Ohio, and Rhode Island. The firm’s Canadian practice is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and includes an international presence with an office in the Netherlands.Green and Spiegel provides comprehensive legal services in a wide range of immigration matters, including large corporate employee transfers, complex family sponsorships, and humanitarian applications for permanent residence. The firm’s expertise covers corporate employee transfers, removal/deportation cases, immigrant investment, family immigration, immigration compliance, and resolving inadmissibility issues.'With a team of top legal professionals, Green and Spiegel is consistently recognized as an industry leader, known for their deep legal knowledge, innovative strategies, and commitment to achieving the best outcomes for clients.Media Contact:Sara Rembacz, B.A. (Hons.)Green and SpiegelDirector, Marketing & Business Developmentsarar@gands.comDirect: 416.365.5982

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.