Formally Unveils AI-Enhanced Platform to Transform Legal Workflows and Save Time for Lawyers
Revolutionary platform focuses on secure portable data, powerful AI-driven workflows, and significant time savings for legal professionalsPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Formally, a pioneering legal technology company, today announced the launch of Formally AI, a cutting-edge platform that combines secure portable data with powerful AI-driven workflows, designed to save time and redefine the legal industry. The innovative platform is a game changer for lawyers, providing transformative tools that streamline processes and enhance collaboration, while ensuring ethical AI integration.
Formally AI is engineered to save lawyers substantial time by automating data entry, document management, and analysis.
The platform's AI capabilities empower legal professionals to focus on high-value tasks, providing exceptional service, and meeting clients' diverse needs to the stage for greater efficiency and accuracy within the industry. "Formally AI holds the promise of significantly decreasing time consuming administrative tasks in the gathering and organizing of biographical information, as well as drafting typical petition letters," said Michael Serotte, Managing Attorney at Serotte Law. "This will free up legal professionals to focus on strategic legal work and important client interactions."
At the core of Formally AI is the company's commitment to ethical AI research and development, which ensures responsible and transparent integration of AI technologies. Formally AI adheres to a comprehensive set of Ethical AI Guidelines, which emphasize the need for AI to support, not replace, legal professionals. Key guidelines include treating AI-generated documents as drafts, requiring lawyer reviews for all AI-generated documents, and prioritizing privacy and data security.
“Formally’s strength lies in leveraging the latest technology to supercharge legal workflows," said Amélie-Sophie Vavrovsky, Founder and CEO of Formally who worked on ethical legal AI as a fellow at Stanford's Center for Human Centered AI. "With that transformative power comes the responsibility to design our technology thoughtfully to protect our users. That’s why our work in AI is grounded in ethical guidelines to pioneer the safest and most effective adoption of this technology.”
Formally AI is designed to empower legal professionals to innovate their practices and deliver better outcomes for clients. The platform harnesses the power of AI to drive efficiency and strategic thinking, enabling legal professionals to focus on providing exceptional service and meeting the diverse needs of their clients.
The company is soon to announce the first new products of Formally AI, which will further demonstrate the platform's capacity to reshape the legal industry. "Formally AI will transform legal interactions for a global workforce that has been suffocating in paperwork, said Robby Peters, Managing Partner at Formally's newest strategic investor, SemperVirens Venture Capital. "At SemperVirens we evaluate generative AI companies on a daily basis and Formally immediately stood out to us. With powerful technology and thoughtful ethics, Formally’s approach to AI is unparalleled in the legal industry." By harnessing the power of AI, Formally AI is poised to break down barriers, creating a more equitable legal landscape for all.
Legal professionals are now invited to join the Formally AI waitlist, gaining access to the future of legal innovation. To secure a spot on the waitlist, visit https://formally.ai/.
For more information about Formally AI or to arrange an interview with Amélie, please contact Raymond Derilo at raymond@formally.com.
About Formally:
Formally is on a mission to make legal processes accessible for everyone using secure portable data, behavioral psychology, and generative AI. For more information, visit https://formally.ai/
# # #
Media Contact:
Raymond Derilo
401-414-5998
raymond@formally.com
Amelie-Sophie Vavrovsky
Formally Inc.
+1 401-414-5998
email us here